Danny D’Antoni and Bob Huggins have a lot in common.
Especially these days.
Besides both being West Virginia natives and both coaching the only two major-college basketball programs in the Mountain State, Marshall University’s D’Antoni and West Virginia University’s Huggins aren’t the happiest of campers right now.
For D’Antoni, the dismay centers around attendance in the Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd’s affable coach is a people person. He thrives on fans attending practices and games in “The Cam.”
That’s why D’Antoni was so thrilled when MU averaged 5,633 fans during the 2019-20 season, ranking the Herd second in Conference USA.
But now?
Attendance has been capped at 1,300 in the 9,048-seat Henderson Center due to coronavirus protocols. That’s only 15 percent. And D’Antoni isn’t thrilled about it.
“Well, you know I watched the Masters [golf tournament] and it wasn’t the same without that crowd,” he said. “Whether you like it or not, it’s competition, but there’s an entertaining factor and fans are a big part of that.
“We’ll miss them. It will never be the same without them, obviously.
“But, then, the good thing about our young men is that they practice hard every day. And that’s without any fans — except for about 50 of my armchair buddies that sit up there and coach every day with me. They’ll put out. They’ll give you what they’ve got. I’m not too worried about their effort. I don’t know that it will be as much fun for them. But I think the effort will be there.”
What’s worse, the attendance might be lower than expected. In 2019-20, a season ticket for a chair back seat in the lower bowl cost $300 for 16 games. But, now, with a lottery system in place that same seat will cost $50 per game.
Many MU fans will stay home and watch the game on television at that price.
Meanwhile, in Morgantown, Huggins is perturbed about the Mountaineers’ first-round opponent in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, suddenly changing one week prior to the game.
“We thought we were playing Texas A&M for the longest time,” said Huggins on the weekly Big 12 teleconference. “We have watched film on Texas A&M. I half kind of broke down Texas A&M. It’s not like everybody else in the tournament has had to do [that].
“The one spot that always seemed to be left open was ours. I understand a lot of people don’t want to play us. I understand that. They don’t want to play against our size. They don’t want to play against our perceived defense.
“But at the same time, we have been at a tremendous disadvantage to everybody else other than the people who have just been added to the field because we never know from day to day who we’re going to play.”
That obviously makes it very tough for the Mountaineers to prepare. Instead of Texas A&M, now WVU is scheduled to play Northern Iowa.
“I think we’ve been told we were going to play three or four different teams,” said Huggins. “It’s been tough. I mean, it has been tough from a preparation standpoint.”
Then, Huggins did his level best to grasp some sort of silver lining from the situation.
“Hopefully,” he said, “this is good preparation for us for March when you play a game, you win, and then you sit there and wait and see who you’re going to play next.”
So, both D’Antoni and Huggins are trying to make the best of situations that neither one of them likes.
It simply isn’t easy being a coach these days.
My condolences.