The party is over in Morgantown.
Literally and figuratively.
When Bob Huggins was charged with a DUI on Friday night in Pittsburgh, it was the final straw. It has to be. It just has to be.
It was the second recent incident for the veteran West Virginia University head basketball coach. During a radio interview on 700 WLW in Cincinnati on May 8, Huggins said, “It was, was all those f - - - - - s, those Catholic f - - - - - s.”
And here’s the clincher. There were only 38 days between those two incidents.
Granted, Huggins’ mea culpa after the radio debacle was sincere. There is no doubt about that. But there was no room for a second incident. Bottom line? Huggins needed to walk the straight and narrow.
But he didn’t.
And isn’t that what all this actually comes down to? The WVU hierarchy gave Huggins a second chance, and it took him only 38 days to blow it.
That’s embarrassing.
It embarrasses WVU. It embarrasses president E. Gordon Gee. It embarrasses athletic director Wren Baker. It embarrasses WVU’s Board of Governors. It embarrasses the faithful Mountaineer fans. Most of all, it embarrasses the entire state of West Virginia, which stood by him loyally.
That is unacceptable at each and every level.
As a result, Huggins has to resign or be fired. There really aren’t any other options because Huggins has painted himself into a corner with his behavior.
What’s worse, this wasn’t the first time or even the second. Huggins also was arrested for a DUI on June 8, 2004. That led to a contentious battle between University of Cincinnati president Nancy Zimpher and Huggins. It took 14 months, but Zimpher finally gave Huggins an ultimatum – either take a $3 million buyout or be fired.
He took the money.
Then, three years later, Huggins returned to his alma mater as WVU’s head basketball coach.
It paints a rather sad and sordid picture of a highly successful basketball coach, who had a penchant for being his own worst enemy.
And, now, it is over.
It has to be over.
Huggins simply needs to resign and allow the Mountaineer basketball program to pick up the pieces.
That could mean appointing veteran assistant Ron Everhart as interim head coach. He certainly has experience. Previously, Everhart served as head coach at McNeese State (1994-2001), Northeastern (2001-06) and Duquesne (2006-12).
Everhart along with assistant coach DerMarr Johnson and the rest of WVU’s basketball coaching staff have to find a way to keep the five players they signed out of the transfer portal.
The list includes 6-foot-5 shooting guard RaeQuan Battle (Montana State), 6-11 center Jesse Edwards (Syracuse), 6-3 point guard Kerr Kriisa (Arizona), shooting guard Jose Perez (Manhattan) and shooting guard Omar Silverio (Hofstra).
Considering WVU didn’t sign any high school recruits, the Mountaineers need to keep these five transfers. Will that happen? It remains to be seen.
That is one of many questions that will have to be answered in the coming days.
All because Bob Huggins couldn’t conquer his demons.