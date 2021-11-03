West Virginia University has needed a go-to wide receiver since …
Well, since Neal Brown accepted the head coaching job three seasons ago. It has been both a notable and noticeable discrepancy.
But not anymore.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton has seen to that.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound redshirt junior has exploded during the Mountaineers’ last three games. First, Ford-Wheaton caught four passes for 45 yards during a blowout loss to Baylor. Next, he hauled in six receptions for 65 yards in a road win over TCU.
Then, there was the coup de grace. Ford-Wheaton caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in a huge 38-31 victory over Iowa State last Saturday.
Yes, indeed, the Mountaineers have a go-to wideout now.
Ford-Wheaton proved that in the very first quarter against Iowa State, making a leaping catch in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown that was highlight-reel quality.
"We've actually had a few plays like that ... it went exactly like that in practice a few times,” said Ford-Wheaton candidly. “So I knew where I was on the field and I knew what type of space I had. I saw the ball in the air and I was in front of both of the defensive backs, so I knew I was going to be able to make a play on the ball.
“I got in front of both of them, caught it and got one of my feet down. And it was also a pretty good ball by [quarterback Jaret Doege]."
Why, Ford-Wheaton’s concentration was so intense, he even knew he got a foot down in the end zone.
"I knew it was down,” he said. “I knew I had space to work with. It really wasn't any question, honestly. I knew I was going to get my foot down."
Confident?
Oh yes. But there’s a huge difference between confidence and cockiness. Ford-Wheaton is the former, not the latter. In truth, he may have made the catch look easy, but it really wasn’t.
"A lot of the work that we put in, it goes unnoticed,” said Ford-Wheaton. “A lot of people don't know how much time and how much work goes into it. So, for it to finally show on a Saturday is a great feeling. Everybody sees that. And everybody knows we're going in the right direction with that."
Yet, it wasn’t all rainbows and lollipops for Ford-Wheaton on Saturday. Despite adding a 23-yard TD pass in the third quarter to his resume, he also dropped a pass that turned into an interception and was flagged for offensive pass interference on a would-be 46-yard reception.
"I'm not really the one to speak about the refs,” said Ford-Wheaton referring to the penalty, “but I don't really see what he was talking about. That's on him. It still didn't stop us from winning the game, so it is what it is."
Then there’s the catch that became a pick.
"That was really only my first time ever having a drop that led to an interception,” he said. “So it really shocked me. I really didn't know how to react. But as soon as I could process what was going on, I think it was Iggy -- Isaiah Esdale -- who picked me up. He said, 'C'mon, bro, you're good.'
“So, I ran to the sideline and I was looking at the video board and I'm thinking, 'Dang, I can't believe I just did that.' Everybody on the sideline was saying, 'C'mon, you've kept us in the game. Just stay in the game. Go make another play. Go make it back.'
"Doege said he was coming right back to me, so that kept my confidence up and I just shook it off."
The truth of the matter is Ford-Wheaton’s confidence never has been higher. Why, even when he has two defenders on him, Ford-Wheaton still believes he’s open.
"If the ball is in the air, I think I'm open, honestly,” he said. “And Doege thinks so, too. That's why he has been giving me the chance. So, credit to Doege. Credit to the coaches for calling that and Doege throwing it and having the trust in me to go up and get it."
In Ford-Wheaton they trust.
It’s a nice feeling.