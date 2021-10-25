Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday. Here is the most significant opinion of the day.
The pot is simmering.
Marshall University fans have had a week to cuss and discuss the conference reconfiguration issues as they pertain to the Thundering Herd.
Should Marshall skedaddle to the lucrative Sun Belt Conference, which clearly has a place at the table for the Herd? Should MU stay put in a much weaker, but financially lucrative, Conference USA? Or should the Herd go retroactive and return to the familiar folds of the Mid-American Conference?
The Herd faithful make no secret of their preference.
It is the Sun Belt, by a Stevie Nicks landslide, and it’s easy to see why. The Sun Belt is on the cusp of becoming the preeminent Group of Five conference. Once Cincinnati, UCF and Houston skedaddle to the Big 12, the AAC loses its luster.
Marshall and Southern Miss would indeed add to the Sun Belt’s pedigree, but there’s rhetoric about the SBC also wanting Old Dominion and FCS powerhouse James Madison.
Really?
To be honest, I’m not sure how much fact there is to that premise. Could that, instead, be the Sun Belt keeping all its bases covered? If Marshall should decline due to financial concerns, for example, that would allow the SBC to plug Old Dominion into the equation.
Where does James Madison fit in? I have no earthly notion.
In the best-case scenario, MU and Southern Miss would join the Sun Belt and everybody would live happilyy ever after in the 14-school league.
That is just about everybody’s favorite outcome. Except, of course, Western Kentucky. Sorry, Hilltoppers, you are on your own.
This situation would allow the Sun Belt to split into a pair of seven-team divisions, which would help ease travel costs significantly, particularly in Olympic sports.
Here’s how it could work.
An East Division would include Appalachian State (270 miles from Huntington in Boone, North Carolina); Coastal Carolina (368 miles away in Conway, South Carolina); Georgia State (483 miles in Atlanta); Arkansas State (553 miles in Jonesboro, Arkansas); Georgia Southern (549 miles in Statesboro, Georgia; Troy (661 miles in Troy, Alabama); and Marshall.
A prospective West Division would feature Arkansas-Little Rock (685 miles from Huntington); South Alabama (779 miles); Louisiana-Monroe (864 miles); Louisiana (982 miles); Texas-Arlington (1,020 miles); Texas State (1,228 miles); and Southern Miss (759 miles).
It makes dollars and sense, and it could be tweaked. For example, the East Division could switch Troy to the West, so the two Arkansas schools and the pair of Alabama schools would be in the same divisions.
It makes so much sense, the fear is it’s too logical to happen.
Let’s hope not.
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking toward Thursday when Marshall’s Board of Governors announces its choice as MU’s new president.
Then it ticks during four more days until the new president reveals his thinking on Marshall’s conference affiliation options.
It’s going to be a very intriguing seven days.