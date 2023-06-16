Sometimes coincidences and destiny seem to be strolling hand in hand.
This just might be one of those times.
Remember when former Marshall University great Chad Pennington was starring at quarterback in 1995, '97, '98 and '99?
Who doesn’t?
Pennington completed 275 of 405 passes for 3,799 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading the Thundering Herd to a perfect 13-0 record in 1999. Then, he was a first-round draft pick of the New York Jets (pick No. 18) in 2000.
Next, Pennington played in 89 games during 11 NFL seasons for the Jets and Miami Dolphins before retiring.
And now, Pennington’s eldest son, Cole, is a redshirt freshman at – you guessed it – Marshall. The younger Pennington is 6-foot-3, 208 pounds and eager to experience some real playing time during the 2023 season.
Perhaps, that playing time could occur as early as Marshall’s home opener against the Albany Great Danes (an NCAA Division I FCS opponent) at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Wouldn’t it be exciting to watch Chad hand the proverbial torch to Cole?
But wait a minute.
It’s time to allow the other coincidental shoe to drop into Marshall’s seeming destiny.
This time it involves former Herd wide receiver Jerrald Long. Remember him?
After growing up in the southern coal fields in Gary, Long was recruited by West Virginia University as a wide receiver.
The 6-1, 190-pound Long spent two seasons with the Mountaineers, then transferred to Marshall to play beside star wide receiver Randy Moss and catch passes from Pennington.
In 1997, Long played in all 13 games, catching 21 passes for 213 yards (10.1 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. Then, in ’98 Long had a breakout season with 46 receptions for 649 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and five TDs.
Well, guess what?
Long also has a son, JacQai, who is a prolific quarterback. In fact, during the last two seasons, the 6-2, 200-pound Long led Hoban High School, located in Akron, to the Ohio Division II state championship games in both 2021 and 2022 with a record of 26-6.
And here is where the coincidental plot thickens.
After playing at Capital High School for a season and then two years at Hoban, Long has transferred again. This time it is to Hurricane High School, which is building an impressive football program under coach Donnie Mays.
Which brings us to the next coincidental step of destiny.
Long recently committed to Marshall. Talk about legacies. First, Pennington’s son and now Long’s son are planning to play collegiate football at the same school where their fathers played.
The catch?
They both play quarterback. Of course, by the time Long arrives at MU in 2024 as a true freshman, Pennington will be a redshirt sophomore.
Nevertheless, the coincidences are delicious.
Thank you, destiny, for such an interesting turn of events.