Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour:
n Is Marshall University playing too fast on offense?
Perhaps.
More than a few fans are wondering about that very premise. It’s easy to understand, considering the Thundering Herd has blown fourth-quarter leads in the last two games and hasn’t scored a point in the fourth quarter in either game.
That definitely gets the red flags flying.
The premise of playing exceptionally fast on offense is rock-solid overall. It cuts down on substitutions for the opposing defenses and keeps defenders on their heels.
The problem seems to surface as the game wears on into the fourth quarter. It appears Marshall’s defense grows weary and worn down from being on the field too long.
For example, East Carolina outscored MU 21-0 in the fourth quarter of an eventual 42-38 victory. During the fourth period, Marshall actually outrushed the Pirates 71 yards to 43, but ECU outpassed the Herd 167 yards to 90, and amassed 13 first downs to MU’s six.
The problem was even more noticeable in Marshall’s 31-30 loss at Appalachian State last Thursday. The Herd was outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter as the Mountaineers dominated the rushing, 111 yards to MU’s 46; the passing, 86 yards to MU’s 25; and total offense, 197 yards to MU’s 71.
The Herd seemed to wilt before our very eyes during its last two fourth quarters.
Against East Carolina, MU trailed in first downs (27-24), plays (89-76) and time of possession (34:08 to 22:05). Against App State, the differences were even more substantial. The Mountaineers led in first downs (38-20), plays (93-61) and time of possession (37:38 to 22:22).
So, in the last two fourth quarters, Marshall is trailing in total offense 407 yards to 232; in passing, 253 yards to 115; and in rushing, 154 yards to 117.
And here’s the clincher: In the Herd’s last two games, its time of possession has been 22:05 and 22:22. But MU’s opponents’ time of possession was 34:08 and 37:38.
That means East Carolina and App State combined to possess the ball for 27 minutes and 19 seconds more than MU in the last two games.
And yes, that appears to put Marshall’s defense squarely behind the 8-ball.
At one point, thanks to a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Rasheen Ali, Marshall’s defense was on the field for 41 of 47 plays against App State.
MU head coach Charles Huff downplayed the effect it had on the defense during his post-game press conference, but those numbers remain very compelling.
It will be interesting to see if this was simply a two-game anomaly or if it’s indeed a trend.
Stay tuned.
n Yes, West Virginia University lost to Oklahoma … barely.
Yet the ramifications of the Sooners barely eking out a 16-13 win over the Mountaineers in Norman, Oklahoma, quickly became obvious. Look no further than the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Although Oklahoma pulled out the game on a last-second field goal, the Sooners dropped in the poll from No. 4 to No. 6.
That speaks volumes.
n As expected, Appalachian State athletic officials were apologetic about the treatment MU’s players received as they left the field after Thursday's game.
“We believe in sportsmanship and collegiality and do not condone these actions,” commented the App State athletic department on twitter.
It happens.
But it shouldn’t.