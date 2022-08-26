Has it really been four years?
Can’t be.
Wasn’t it just yesterday or last week or, perhaps, last month when Steven Gilmore arrived at Marshall University with his older brother, Stephon, and his NFL reputation riding shotgun?
It sure seems that way.
But, alas, time really does fly.
So, believe it or not, the younger Gilmore and his tremendous lockdown skills at cornerback really are entering his fourth and final season with the Thundering Herd.
Does that mean he feels like the "old man" of the secondary now?
"Yeah, I ain't gonna lie with this being my last camp and everything, I have been feeling like the older guy in the room, for sure,” said Gilmore with a grin. “Being here for what's going to be my last year, I have been feeling like that being in the meeting room and everything, for sure."
Yet, what a great four years it has been for Gilmore.
The 6-foot, 170-pound senior has accumulated 159 tackles, 24 pass breakups, six interceptions, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles heading into his senior season.
"It has been a great four years,” said Gilmore. “Really, ties and changes around, you know? We've got a lot of good people around us. Everything is going good. I'm loving the atmosphere right here. My last season, you know, so everything is going good."
Just imagine how much Gilmore would like to go out with a bang. He obviously has enjoyed some good seasons, but wouldn't it be great to go out with his best year in 2022?
"It would be wonderful, for sure,” he said. “That's all I have been thinking about. Taking everything one series at a time ... that's all I've got is my last season.
“So, I'm really trying to go out on top -- go out with a bang. Do whatever I can to help my team win. Just try to pull all the guys together and try to be a leader. Lead by example and all those things."
Athletes always start cherishing things more when the realization hits that it’s their last season.
"Yes sir,” said Gilmore. “You actually look at things from a different perspective. It allows you to lock in on things and take things more seriously. So, I'm looking forward to it."
It most definitely is a rite of passage.
"Yes, it is," agreed Gilmore.
Of course, his older brother, Stephon, already has encountered those experiences during his collegiate and NFL careers.
"Oh, he's going good,” said the younger Gilmore. “Actually, he's probably playing right now [in an NFL exhibition game] with the Indianapolis Colts. Hopefully, they do just as good as us this year."
So, how awesome would it be to join his brother in the NFL after the 2022 season?
"That would be very cool,” said Gilmore. “Just being there in general would be cool for me. Just having an opportunity ... but I've got to take care of things here first, though. So, I can't look too far ahead. I've got to be on my feet."
Don’t be surprised if Gilmore’s last season is his best season.
That’s the way the Gilmore brothers roll.