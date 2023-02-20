Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the windy opinions du jour.
n After rumors floated around for two weeks, it appears Marshall University finally is hiring a successor for departed defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.
The new defensive coordinator is expected to be Jason Semore. Although the 51-year-old Semore has some experience at Georgia Tech, most of his coaching has occurred in Division II football.
In 2021, Semore served as Valdosta State’s defensive coordinator and helped the Blazers to the NCAA Division II national championship game. He also coached at Montana (2016-17), Colorado School of Mines (2014) and was co-defensive coordinator at his alma mater Adams State (2008-07). He played linebacker at Adams State in 2001-05.
At Georgia Tech, Semore was a defensive analyst for two seasons. He also coached linebackers for the Yellow Jackets. Semore was expected to serve as special teams coordinator and coach the nickel and safety positions at Tech before accepting the defensive coordinator job at Marshall.
Semore is inheriting a defense that was No. 1 in the nation in stopping opponents on third down. The Herd also was ranked No. 4 in rush defense, No. 13 in sacks and No. 27 in pass defense.
Considering such veteran coaches as George Street (defensive line) and linebackers coach Shannon Morrison (both former Herd standouts) remain on the defensive staff, Semore shouldn’t have any problem getting acclimated.
The Herd’s spring practice begins March 24.
n Talk about a terrific twosome …
Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor are taking it to another level. The Herd’s guards are the only backcourt in the country averaging 20 points per game.
The 6-foot-5 Kinsey averages 21.9 points, while the 6-3 Taylor is averaging 20.1 points.
Shades of the famous “Gold Dust Twins” (Cebe Price and Paul Underwood), perhaps?
n West Virginia University accidentally made a big mistake recently.
Remember the epic “Country Roads” uniforms the football team wore in the 2022 season-opener at Pitt? Well, the Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) decided to auction off the uniforms to raise money.
There was only one glitch. They forgot to offer the uniforms to the WVU players first.
Oops.
WVU center Zach Frazier, among others, was very upset by the oversight.
“I play my heart out for this state,” he said on Twitter. “I’m sick right now. I would’ve paid way more than $600 for my own uniform! I wish I would’ve known! I’ll pay double to whoever bought it! Please reach out.”
Let’s hope WVU officials straighten this out and do the right thing. The bottom line is this wasn’t fair to WVU’s players.
n New MU baseball coach Greg Beals couldn’t have gotten off to a better start.
He led the Herd to a three-game sweep of St. Louis on Sunday in Hoover, Alabama, with a 10-5 victory. That means MU is off to its best start since a three-game sweep to begin the 1990 season.
To say Beals was elated is an understatement.
“Great start to the season,” he said. “Today was not a clean game, but we found a way. We learned a lot about ourselves and need to keep growing.”
n And, finally, the Sun Belt has released its Beach Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll.
Exciting, huh? Georgia State, which is ranked No. 8 in the country is the preseason favorite. And Marshall?
The Herd still is looking for a beach, any beach.