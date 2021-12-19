Grading Marshall in its 36-21 loss to Louiaiana Saturday night in the New Orleans Bowl:
OFFENSE: D
It simply wasn’t very good. Quarterback Grant Wells never looked comfortable while completing 15 of 26 passes for only 99 yards with an interception and no touchdownss. Nine of his 15 completions went to wideout Corey Gammage, but for only 6.2 yards per catch.
Running back Rasheen Ali was responsible for 160 of Marshall’s 286 yards of total offense and all three MU touchdowns, but even he struggled in the second half, rushing for only 44 yards on 13 carries (3.4-yard average).
DEFENSE: D
Marshall yielded nearly 500 yards of total offense (498, officially) to Louisiana’s balanced attack. The Ragin’ Cajuns rushed for 220 yards and passed for 278 yards. MU had no answer for Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis, who completed 19 of 31 passes for 270 yards and one TD while also rushing for 74 yards on 12 carries (6.2-yard average).
Marshall defensive end Owen Porter had a monster game with 4.0 tackles for loss, but MU also gave up 54- and 42-yard receptions. To be fair, the defense was on the field far too much as Louisiana ran 83 plays to only 56 by Marshall.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C
It was average. Punter Robert LeFevre averaged 40.9 yards, but the punt and kickoff returns for merely average.
COACHING: D-
How many times can a coaching staff blow second-half leads in one season? For Marshall, the number was five. That’s right, five of the Thundering Herd’s six losses occurred in the third and fourth quarters. Worse yet, three defeats happened in the fourth quarter.
OVERALL: D
A 7-6 record just doesn’t cut it. It was Marshall’s poorest season since the Herd’s 3-9 record five years ago in 2016.