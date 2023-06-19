n Everybody and their distant cousin (once removed) are suggesting basketball coaches to take Bob Huggins’ place at West Virginia University.
The list runs the gamut of decent to no-chance-no-how to ridiculous. For example, well-known commentator Dick Vitale already is pounding the drum for Tom Crean, who was once a highly respected coach. Now? He is unemployed. There’s a reason for that.
Locally, a scribe suggested former West Liberty coach Jim Crutchfield, who has been a tremendously successful Division II basketball coach. That’s not going to happen, either.
Not to be out-done, another person suggested former WVU head coach John Beilein. The 70-year-old Beilein was very successful in Morgantown, except for the often-whispered rumor that his wife despised living there. Besides that, WVU couldn’t wait for Beilein to leave, so it could hire Huggins and bring him home.
So, don’t hold your breath waiting on Beilein, Part II.
Probably the best name is the young and successful Andy Kennedy (head coach at UAB), who is a former Huggins’ assistant.
But that’s not the move the Mountaineers need to make, either. That’s because hiring a new coach is not the priority. Instead, the urgency is to keep the five players that committed to WVU from the transfer portal.
If the Mountaineers lose some or all of those transfers, WVU will be in dire straits.
Besides that, rumor has it that the players already have said they want the next WVU coach to be hired internally. And let’s be honest. In this case, the players are holding all the chips.
So, does that mean Ron Everhart, DerMarr Johnson and Josh Eilert need to be retained by WVU, at least on an interim basis?
That’s because the Mountaineer players have 30 days to jump back into the transfer portal and leave.
“Student-athletes receive an extra 30-day time period to enter the transfer portal,” according to the NCAA, “if there is a head coaching change of if aid is cancelled.”
The NCAA revised this transfer portal guideline last year.
Obviously, the current players would be happier with the returning coaching staff than an entirely new regime.
However, some of WVU’s transfer portal players would need a waiver to leave. Shooting guard RaeQuan Battle falls into that category because he’s not a graduate transfer. But such transfers as point guard Kerr Kriisa and 6-foot-11 center Jesse Edwards wouldn’t need waivers.
So, in this one particular scenario, WVU’s athletic department really needs to listen to the players.
Enough said.
n Is another Conner coming to Marshall?
There’s a good chance.
Brady Conner, a 6-6 point guard from Alter High School in Dayton, Ohio, and the younger brother of Herd rising sophomore Jacob Conner, was offered a scholarship by MU during the Herd’s recent team camp.