HUNTINGTON — There were more questions than answers.
It’s not supposed to be that way, yet that was the case during the Marshall University football program’s annual “Pro Day” Wednesday in the Indoor Facility Center.
Five former Thundering Herd players participated in all the testing and measuring in front of a smattering of NFL scouts, and there were questions about all five.
Take Brenden Knox, for example.
The 6-foot, 223-pound running back was the 2019 Conference USA Most Valuable Player as a sophomore and had a very good junior year, yet Knox decided to forgo his final two years of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.
Why?
“Honestly, I knew I was ready after the 2019 season,” said Knox in his usual straight-from-the-shoulder manner.
With COVID-19 wreaking havoc with the 2020 season, Knox decided to play one more season. But when the 2020 season was done, so was Knox. He almost immediately announced he was headed for the NFL.
“There’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” said Knox during a recent Zoom meeting, “but honestly, once you put that work behind you and just grind, everything will take care of itself. Like you said, the fruits of the labor are starting to show up.”
One question about Knox is his 4.59-second timing in the 40-yard dash speed. In hopes of improving, he dropped 8 pounds and weighed in Wednesday at 215.
“Anybody that has watched my tape extensively, I would say maybe just back-end speed,” said Knox. “But outside of that and what I kind of hear is maybe just stay kind of more downhill. But outside of that, not too much.”
Knox still didn’t run a blazing time on Wednesday, but the 40 isn’t expected to hurt him. The only other question is the lack of pass receptions on his resume.
“The biggest thing is probably just catching [passes],” said Knox. “That’s a lot of stuff I wasn’t able to showcase during my time here. Just catching is something people want to see more from me, and that’s probably the biggest consistent thing I’ve gotten back.”
In three seasons, Knox had only 27 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.
The other four prospects are offensive tackle Josh Ball, defensive end Darius Hodge, linebacker Tavante Beckett and cornerback Jaylen McClain-Sapp.
n Josh Ball: The 6-8, 308-pounder has prototypical size for a developmental left tackle, but he is perhaps better suited to the right side because of his physicality and attitude. He showed why during a bench-press battle with Hodge that turned out to be the most spirited competition of the day. Ball beat Hodge 28 reps to 26.
Ball will leave Marshall as the biggest mystery in Herd history. During his two-year career, the media never was allowed to interview him.
n Darius Hodge: The 6-2, 248-pound junior had a superb season for MU with 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, but he was a linebacker playing defensive end. Does he possess enough size and elite athleticism to be an edge rusher in the NFL?
Perhaps he does, because Hodge killed it on Pro Day. He had a 38.6-inch vertical leap, 10-7 standing broad jump and did the aforementioned 26 reps in the bench press.
n Tavante Beckett: This is another misfit situation. Beckett amassed 211 tackles in two seasons at MU and was the 2020 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, but he was a 5-10, 214-pound linebacker until he unveiled a 220-pound physique on Pro Day. That’s the size of a big safety in the NFL. Basically, Beckett is going to have to morph into that role.
In the NFL, he could become a “rover,” which is a glorified nickel back. Since so many teams use three-wide-receiver sets, almost every NFL secondary has gone to nickel coverage as its base defense. Some teams use a third cornerback, but more and more prefer a safety so they can use zone coverage.
The safety plays more like an undersized linebacker, which could open the door for Beckett. The only problem is Beckett didn’t run the time he needed on Wednesday.
n Jaylen McClain-Sapp: The 5-11, 181-pound senior has the chip-on-the-shoulder attitude a cornerback must possess. But is the penalty-plagued McClain-Sapp big enough, strong enough and just plain good enough?
We’ll learn the answers to all these questions on April 29 through May 1 when the NFL draft is held.