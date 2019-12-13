It hasn’t hit them yet.
Sure, Marshall University’s 18 seniors realize on an intellectual level that the final game of their collegiate football careers is looming just nine days away.
Their heads understand when the underdog Thundering Herd takes on heavily favored UCF at 2:30 p.m. on December 23 in Raymond James Stadium at Tampa, Florida, it will be their last game in a Marshall uniform.
The minds of those 18 Marshall players understand all that.
But the hearts?
Not yet.
Armani Levias is a prime example. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound star tight end has experienced the best football season of his entire life. After the junior college transfer redshirted during his first season (2017) at Marshall, he enjoyed a productive junior year. Levias had 25 catches for 327 yards and three touchdowns.
But that paled in comparison to the impact Levias made in 2019. He caught a team-leading 43 passes for a team-high 486 yards (11.3 yards per reception) and three touchdowns (tied for most on the team).
That, however, doesn’t tell the entire story.
Levias isn’t your garden variety tight end. Quite the contrary. He lifted weights and conditioned so fervently during the off-season, Levias turned himself into a tight end that could “flex out” into the slot despite his size.
Just ask Middle Tennessee, Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky.
Levias raced 75 yards with a touchdown pass vs. the Blue Raiders. Then, he added a 59-yard TD reception against FAU. And Levias had 10 catches for 77 yards vs. the Hilltoppers.
Talk about leaving on a high note.
Yet, the bottom line is still the same.
Levias next game in a Thundering Herd uniform will be his last.
“I’m prepared,” said the California native firmly. “I’m a mature guy. What I’ve been told is I can just focus on the now and control what I can control.”
That works fine for the next nine days.
Which, of course, includes the Gasparilla Bowl game and taking on high-scoring UCF.
Any thoughts on that subject?
“Oh, just another game,” he said with a shrug of his big shoulders. “It didn’t matter who we were playing or where we were going. I’m just happy to have another opportunity to play with my brothers.”
Oddly enough, Levias didn’t say a word about UCF. When asked why, he explained.
“It’s always about us,” said Levias, who is considered an NFL prospect. “It doesn’t matter who we are playing. We’re going to start finding out little tendencies that they have so we can use that to our advantage.”
Be that as it may, add UCF to the other Group of Five powerhouses Marshall has played in 2019. The list includes Boise State from the Mountain West, the University of Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference, Ohio University from the Mid-American Conference and, next, UCF, which also is from the AAC.
“At Marshall, we’re always playing good competition,” said Levias. “There’s a bunch of Florida guys knowing we’re playing another team from Florida, so when it comes down to it we practice against them every day. So, it’s nothing that we haven’t seen. I was blessed to be able to come play for a great university and team with a great history.”
Yet, the reality of playing his final game still hasn’t hit Levias.
“No, it hasn’t,” he said quietly. “But whatever comes, comes. I’m prepared for any and everything.”
Armani Levias deserves a happy ending.