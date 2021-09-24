One down, one to go.
That is Leddie Brown’s mantra.
The West Virginia University running back’s first goal was to defeat neighboring rival Virginia Tech and bring the Black Diamond Trophy back to Morgantown from Blacksburg, Virginia.
Mission accomplished.
The Mountaineers knocked off the Hokies 27-21 a week ago, and after nearly 17 years the Black Diamond Trophy returned to “Almost Heaven.”
Nobody was happier about it than Brown.
“I’m just glad to bring the trophy back to Morgantown,” said Brown after rushing for 161 yards, including an early 80-yard touchdown jaunt, on 19 carries against the Hokies. “That was a big thing for us this week.
“At the beginning of the week, it was like 6,190 days. And Coach [Neal] Brown was counting it down -- 6,191, 6,192, and today was 6,150 and we brought it back to Morgantown, which was our main goal for this game.”
But it wasn’t easy. Contests between WVU and Virginia Tech seldom are. That’s why Brown was prepared for the bruising battle.
"We just knew that it was going to be a physical game and whoever ran the ball better was going to come out with the 'W' and take home the trophy,” said Brown. “And I feel like our scout team gave us a great look all week."
That allowed starting center Zach Frazier and right guard Doug Nester to open a gaping hole for Brown to run through.
"Yeah, like I said, our scout team had given us a good look all week when we were running that play,” said the 5-foot-11, 216-pound senior. “All week we had that look, so I knew what to do once I got the ball. Our scout team did a phenomenal job."
So what was the look?
"Just a '4-1 Box' with a double-team to the linebacker," answered Brown.
His legs did the rest. Brown quickly reached the second and third levels before a couple Virginia Tech defenders joined the chase.
“Yeah, it was No. 1 [Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner],” said Brown.
Were there any concerns about getting caught from behind?
"Oh, no,” said Brown with a grin. “I looked up at the scoreboard and saw him. Get to the end zone. That's the only thing I was thinking. The only thing I was thinking in that moment was just get to the end zone."
That set a tone. The Mountaineers prevailed and the Black Diamond Trophy is back in the Mountain State.
Now, on to the second goal.
Namely, defeat No. 4 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in Memorial Stadium at Norman, Oklahoma, for the first time in 39 years.
Wouldn’t that “trophy” win look good sitting next to the Black Diamond Trophy?
It’s possible. Not probable, perhaps, but possible. After all, WVU did defeat the Sooners 41-27 in 1982.
It will be quite the chore, however. Oklahoma is averaging 46.3 points while rushing for 195.7 yards per game and passing for 291.7 yards for 487.3 yards total offense.
Then there’s Sooners’ quarterback Spencer Rattler, who drew rave reviews from WVU’s Neal Brown this week.
“His arm strength is phenomenal,” he said. “He has one of the strongest arms I’ve ever seen. And he’s very accurate.”
So accurate, in fact, Rattler is completing 74.7% of his passes. That’s unheard of.
That’s what WVU is facing. So, can Leddie Brown pull off this triumphant twin bill? It’s very doubtful.
Look for WVU to lose 41-20.