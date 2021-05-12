There are few things in life more entertaining than verbal jousting between coaches.
Unless, of course, it’s a war of words between two head football coaches in the highly competitive SEC West.
And unless it’s some smack talking between two coaches who are scheduled to play each other Oct. 9 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.
And unless it’s a pair of well-known coaches who both have won national championships.
And unless both coaches are West Virginia natives.
And unless both Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher are planning a return to the Mountain State later this month.
That pretty well sets the stage for Saban and Fisher’s upcoming attendance at the first-ever West Virginia Game Changer Golf Classic on May 26-27 at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.
The event, which also will include Sen. Joe Manchin, Gov. Jim Justice and former Marshall University football coach Bobby Pruett, is to raise awareness of the escalating opioid and substance misuse problem in the Mountain State.
That’s why Saban and Fisher didn’t hesitate to get involved.
“The opioid crisis must be met head on, or we stand the chance of losing a generation of our kids,” said Saban, a native of Fairmont. “Terry [his wife] and I have fond memories of our time growing up in West Virginia and look forward to the opportunity to come back and try and do our part to help the kids and families in West Virginia.”
Fisher echoed Saban’s remarks.
“I am proud of being from West Virginia,” said the Clarksburg native. “I love the state and its people, and the majority of my family is here. There is no question that the opioid situation is having a terrible impact on our youth, families and communities in West Virginia and the nation.
“So when I was asked to become a Game Changer and participate in this wonderful event, I didn’t have to think twice.”
The fact that both Saban and Fisher are willing to return to their home state and help with a significant problem is heartwarming.
But now on to the fun stuff.
It all started recently during Fisher’s talk at the Houston Touchdown Club. The gist of it was Fisher isn’t planning to wait until Saban retires to defeat the Crimson Tide on the playing field.
Then Fisher doubled down on his comments during an interview with a radio station in Austin. When asked if he stood by his remarks about defeating Saban, Fisher replied, “Heck, yes I do. They’re in our league and they’re in the [SEC] West and that’s what we’re here to do — win the league and win the West. That’s our opponent. I have great respect for them. They have a great program and they’ve done everything in college football.
“Right now they’re the standard and that’s the standard you have to be if you have to be on top. That’s where we want to be and that’s where we want to go. That’s what we’re going to do and that’s what we have to do. That’s what we’re here for.”
Bulletin board material for Alabama?
Oh yeah.
But wait, there’s more. In audio obtained by the Houston Chronicle, Fisher reacted to a question from a caller asking what it would take, other than Saban retiring, for anyone to beat Alabama by saying, “We’re going to beat his ass when he’s here.”
Wow.
And now they’re both going to be armed with golf clubs?
Let’s just hope Saban and Fisher don’t get teed off.