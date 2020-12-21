Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the jolly opinions du jour.
n COVID-19 strikes again.
Just when it appeared this would be the battle within the battle.
Just when it looked like West Virginia University’s game against Tennessee on Dec. 31 in the Liberty Bowl would put some good ol’ Mountain State bragging rights on the line.
And I do mean “on the line.”
That’s when it happened. University of Tennessee officials announced late Monday afternoon that the Volunteers would have to bow out of the Liberty Bowl due to positive COVID-19 tests.
It means former Huntington High School star Darnell Wright isn’t going to get to play in a bowl game after performing as the Volunteers’ starting right offensive tackle all season. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound sophomore played 545 offensive snaps during the 2020 season.
But there won’t be another one this season.
That also means Wright won’t be going head-to-head-to-head with the Mountaineers’ Stills brothers from Fairmont. Older brother Darius Stills is a 6-1, 285-pound senior nose tackle who already has announced he will enter the 2021 NFL draft. Younger brother Dante Stills is a 6-4, 280-pound junior defensive tackle that plays right beside his big brother.
What a throwdown that could have been.
Wright vs. the Stills brothers could have been the game within the game that would have had “Almost Heaven” viewers in the Mountain State glued to their big screens.
This matchup would have been must-see TV.
But not anymore.
What a shame.
n It appears WVU just might be picking up another outstanding offensive lineman with Spring Valley High School roots.
The Mountaineers already signed the Timberwolves’ nationally acclaimed offensive tackle Wyatt Milum in WVU’s recent recruiting class. How talented is the 6-6, 273-pound Milum?
When asked about Milum, WVU head coach Neal Brown answered that he was “a must-get for us.”
That speaks volumes.
But what if Brown could reunite Spring Valley’s one-time offensive line tandem of Milum and Doug Nester?
It’s actually very possible.
After starting at both right and left guard for Virginia Tech for most of the past two seasons, the 6-6, 327-pound Nester has entered the transfer portal. Scuttlebutt has it that Nester probably will join the Mountaineers’ program.
And why not?
Besides Milum, Nester would be reunited with such former Spring Valley teammates as wide receiver Graeson Malashevich, 5-9, 179-pound redshirt freshman, and running back Owen Chafin, 5-9, 200-pound redshirt freshman.
It makes perfect sense both on the field and off.
Don’t be surprised if this comes to fruition.
n It appears WVU did pretty well with its 2021 recruiting class, but Marshall?
The Herd gets an “incomplete.”
According to 247 Sports’ recruiting rankings, the Mountaineers signed the fourth-best class in the Big 12. WVU’s recruits were ranked as the No. 38 class in the nation.
Leading the Big 12, as usual, was Oklahoma with the No. 1 class. The Sooners were followed (in order) by Texas, Oklahoma State, WVU, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, TCU and Texas Tech.
As for Marshall, the Thundering Herd signed a small class that 247 Sports ranked as the ninth-best in Conference USA. MU’s class was ranked No. 119 nationally.
Leading the way in C-USA was Florida Atlantic with the No. 1 class. The Owls are followed (in order) by UTSA, North Texas, Rice, FIU, Charlotte, Old Dominion, UAB, Marshall, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky and UTEP.
In Marshall’s defense, the Herd used some discretion in its recruiting because it has a large senior class. Theoretically, due to an NCAA ruling allowing another year of eligibility for all players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MU’s entire senior class could return for the 2021 season.
That won’t happen, of course, but Marshall has to be prepared for that contingency.
It was the right move.