For all intents and purposes, West Virginia University’s opening game is actually this week.
I know, I know.
Technically, the 2020 season opener was a 56-10 walk in the park against overmatched Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 in Morgantown.
But in reality?
The Mountaineers’ real season opener is vs. Big 12 rival Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium at Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Just ask Neal Brown.
“We continued like in kind of a camp mode,” said WVU’s second-year coach referring to the Mountaineers open week, “as far as the load we were trying to put on the players because we really kind of focused on Sept. 26 as being kind of a season opener.
“That’s because we didn’t feel like we were going to be in top shape on Sept. 12 when we actually played our opener. So, we really kind of pinpointed that date [Sept. 26] as the date that we needed to get in a position to play where guys would play 50 or more snaps in a game.”
So, as a result, the off week was a heavy-duty work week designed to get the Mountaineers ready for their “real” season opener. With that in mind, what did WVU concentrate on during the bye week?
“Just getting better,” said Brown. “We treated it just like a continuation of camp. We practiced four times — practiced hard, practiced physical, and really just treated it as a continuation from camp.”
One reason WVU decided to ease into its schedule with Eastern Kentucky practically serving as an exhibition game is a growing concern throughout football — NFL and college — with soft-tissue injuries.
“The conditioning is something we definitely took serious,” said Brown. “We took a gradual approach to it. You never can completely prevent those type of injuries [soft tissue]. You try the best you can with the way you train — from a lifting, conditioning, but also from a recovery standpoint. But we feel good about where our guys are at.”
Again, the Eastern Kentucky “exhibition” game followed by a bye week really allowed WVU to identify priorities and go to work on them.
“We kind of attacked that bye week with some goals in mind,” explained Brown. “Continue to work on our rushing offense. I think it’s important that we stop the run, so we are working good on good.
“We did a lot of work in the red zone. If you look at Big 12 games, a lot of those are decided in the red zone. That’s where we lost a lot of games last year, on both sides of the ball. And we put a lot of work into special teams. We underperformed in Week One really in all special teams, all the phases. So, we put a lot of time into that.”
That’s because Brown knows the Mountaineers will have to play well in all three phases to stand a chance of upsetting a very veteran Oklahoma State squad.
“If I’m not mistaken,” said Brown, “I think they return the most experience on both sides of the ball in the league. Defensively, they played extremely well last week. I think they held Tulsa to 0 for 12 on third down, which is unheard of. I thought they played really well ... a lot of man coverage in the secondary.
“Offensively, they have added some weapons. Obviously, Chuba [Hubbard] is as good as any running back in the country. Huge challenge. Our guys are looking forward to going on the road and getting Big 12 play started.”
That’s because this game is a measuring stick. It’s a chance to see how much Brown’s program has grown and improved heading into Year Two of his tenure.
So, yes indeed, this is a measuring stick game.
“I think without a doubt it is,” agreed Brown. “I think it is important to see if we’re ready to play against the top teams in our conference. I would argue that Oklahoma State is right up there with anybody. They return experience on both sides of the ball and special teams. I think that is a fair assessment.”
Fair indeed.
But have the Mountaineers grown and improved enough to defeat a Big 12 powerhouse on the road?
Not yet.
WVU will lose to Oklahoma State 28-20.