Nothing excites, entertains or energizes football fans more than a quarterback battle.
That puts West Virginia in a state of enthusiasm.
All because both major college football programs in the Mountain State — West Virginia University and Marshall University — have ongoing quarterback competitions in preseason camp.
In Morgantown, the battle is between incumbent Austin Kendall and late-season phenom Jarret Doege.
The fact second-year Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown has declined to name a starter comes as no surprise. After all, there are still 15 days before game week arrives for WVU’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 at Mountaineer Field in Milan Puskar Stadium.
So, there’s no hurry.
Except for fans, that is. They don’t just want to know, they want to know now.
In the meantime, here’s some background.
Kendall, 6-foot-2, 212-pound redshirt senior, started nine games during the 2019 season. The North Carolina native enjoyed mixed success, at best.
WVU posted a 3-6 record in games Kendall started. He completed 187 of 304 passes (61.5 percent) for 1,989 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 122.92.
Then, along came Doege. The 6-2, 208-pound transfer from Bowling Green played in only WVU’s last four games so he could retain his redshirt year.
But he certainly turned some heads in those four games.
Doege, a redshirt junior, made his debut on the final play of the third quarter against Texas Tech. The Mountaineers were getting clobbered, so why not?
The best part is Doege provided a spark by completing 11 of 17 passes for 119 yards and a TD.
That’s why Doege got the starting nod in WVU’s next three games, and he didn’t disappoint anyone. In his first starting assignment, Doege led the Mountaineers to a surprising 24-20 road win over Kansas State.
Doege completed 20 of 30 passes versus K-State for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including a 50-yard bomb. It was no surprise when Doege was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performance.
Next, Doege completed 28 of 38 passes for 307 yards and a TD in a tough 20-13 loss at home to Oklahoma State. He finished the season by leading WVU to a 20-17 win at TCU, completing 20 of 35 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning TD pass with 2:10 remaining.
The native of Lubbock, Texas, finished the season with 818 yards passing on 79 completions in 120 attempts (65.8 percent) with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. His quarterback rating was 137.34.
It seems pretty clear cut to me. Later, if not sooner, I expect Brown to name Doege as the opening-day starter. It’s a no-brainer.
The situation at Marshall, however, is different. After the abrupt departure of two-year starter Isaiah Green, the Herd’s quarterback room was thrown into a frenzy. No other Marshall QB ever had attempted a pass in a college game.
Talk about inexperience.
Grant Wells, 6-2, 210-pound redshirt freshman from Charleston, appears to be the odds-on favorite as Marshall’s preseason camp intensifies. Wells is very athletic and runs well, throws accurately on sprint-outs and plays with confidence belying his youth.
The other contender is Huntington native Luke Zban, a 6-2, 202-pound redshirt sophomore. He is first and foremost a competitor. Zban throws the ball well and doesn’t hesitate to wing it over the middle.
Zban is very competent, but Wells seems to possess what MU head coach Doc Holliday likes to call the “It” factor.
Look for the starting nod to go to Wells.