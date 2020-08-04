Welcome to “Second Guess” Wednesday.
Here is the opinion du jour.
When Marshall University travels to Lexington, Kentucky, on Dec. 29 to play a basketball game against the University of Kentucky, the venue still will be named “Rupp Arena.”
Count on it.
Some University of Kentucky faculty members are calling for the arena named for iconic basketball coach Adolph Rupp to be renamed along with other campus buildings that memorialize “enslavers, Confederate sympathizers … and other white supremacists,” reported CNN.
The movement appears to be led by Anastasia Curwood, an associate professor of history who also heads UK’s African American and Africana Studies program.
“It signals who matters and who doesn’t,” Curwood was quoted by CNN. “The Black people do not feel comfortable in that stadium and see it as sort of this monument to someone we know is racist, someone who was very publicly racist.”
Much of that depiction of Rupp is based on Kentucky’s all-white team losing to Texas Western (now UTEP) and its all-Black starting lineup for the 1966 NCAA championship.
A movie about the 1966 national championship game titled “Glory Road,” which was made in 2006, only furthered Rupp’s reputation.
Granted, the University of Kentucky was considerably behind Marshall University when it came to giving scholarships to minorities.
For example, Huntington native Hal Greer became the first African-American in West Virginia history to be granted an athletic scholarship when Marshall signed him in 1955. But the University of Kentucky’s first black scholarship athlete (a football player) didn’t occur until 1965 — 10 years later. Perry Wallace signed with Vanderbilt in 1966 and became the first Black basketball player to play in the SEC in 1967.
Rupp didn’t sign the Wildcats’ first black player — 7-foot center Tom Payne — until 1969. But it wasn’t from a lack of trying.
Rupp tried to recruit Butch Beard — Kentucky’s prep player of the year — along with Wes Unseld in 1965. But both signed with Louisville instead.
It seems like Rupp didn’t get the benefit of the doubt.
That is what Joseph Burgess, who lunched with Rupp occasionally, learned about the iconic coach when he was a student at UK.
Burgess detailed those sentiments in an opinion piece in the Lexington News-Leader.
“I recall Rupp lamenting to [legendary DePaul coach Ray Meyer] his being unable to recruit talented Kentucky Black players he’d like to have play for him,” wrote Burgess.
“Rupp said he just couldn’t submit Black players to the racist-hell-hole environments — segregated hotels and restaurants and racially hostile arena crowds — that existed in those days at the deep-South Southeastern Conference universities and cities.
“I recall that he asked Meyer how he might best approach Black prospects, since Meyer’s teams had Black players. I don’t remember Meyer’s answer but do recall Rupp’s continuing to bring up the problem that the deep-South attitudes toward segregation presented in his being able with good conscience to recruit Black players.”
In Wallace’s 2014 book “Strong Inside,” he remembered meeting Rupp before playing for him in an all-star game.
“He was extremely welcoming and gracious,” said Wallace. “If you think about it, by that point it was clear that Texas Western, my efforts, all were part of a great flood of progress.
“And in our talks, I discovered something compelling that I knew many people would not understand. For all his reputation as a classic racist power figure … what I could see in those short talks and moments was an American man. Yes, white. But more important, a product of all of America’s good, bad and ugly.
“And more curiously, I found myself comparing him with older patriarchal men, both Black and white. My father. My high school coach. And many others. The good ones pushed you, goaded you, but toward honorable goals and good conduct. Tough love personified.”
That was Rupp.
So, perhaps, the “Baron of the Bluegrass” may have been painted much too broadly as a racist.
Hall of Fame NBA coach Red Auerbach certainly thought so.
“Let me tell you something about Rupp,” Auerbach once told author John Feinstein. “All I ever hear from people is that [Rupp] was a racist. You know what? He did hate black guys — who couldn’t play! He also hated white guys who couldn’t play, blue guys who couldn’t play and green guys who couldn’t play. He hated Jews who couldn’t play, Catholics who couldn’t play and Muslims who couldn’t play. That was it.”
Yes, Marshall will be playing in Rupp Arena.