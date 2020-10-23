It’s hard to get a handle on Florida Atlantic.
The Owls have a first-year coach in well-traveled Willie Taggart. They also have a first-year quarterback in Nick Tronti. Worse yet, Florida Atlantic has played only one game, defeating Charlotte 21-17 on Oct. 3 in FAU Stadium.
That means there is precious little film for Marshall University’s coaching staff to break down on FAU.
So, the Owls are an unknown quantity coming into Marshall’s homecoming game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Well, sort of.
Tronti, 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior, is a dual-threat quarterback. That much is known. In the win over Charlotte, Tronti was FAU’s leading passer, completing 11 of 22 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and the Owls’ leading rusher with 10 carries for 94 yards and another TD.
That leads to a very interesting point.
Marshall’s defense is extremely well-versed on dual-threat quarterbacks. Just ask Western Kentucky’s Tyrrell Pigrome. He was terrorized, traumatized and brutalized by the Thundering Herd, rushing for only 28 yards on seven carries and connecting on just 12 of 21 passes for 61 yards with a sack.
It was so horrific that WKU finally benched Pigrome after he had fumbled three times — all recovered by MU linebacker Tavante Beckett.
So, if anything, Marshall’s defense is drooling over the idea of having another dual-threat quarterback to terrorize.
Granted, FAU plays with more pace than, perhaps, anyone in college football. The Owls run a play and then scramble back to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball as quickly as possible.
But do I see that as being a big problem?
Uh, no.
Fresh off of its No. 22 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, I’d be surprised if the Herd even blinks. Marshall will win 38-14.
Next, let’s examine West Virginia University (3-1) vs. Texas Tech (1-3) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium at Lubbock, Texas.
A look at statistics reveals a lot about this matchup. The Red Raiders have lost three straight games, while the Mountaineers are on a two-game winning streak.
Want more insight?
The defense-oriented Mountaineers are allowing 18.8 points per game. Texas Tech? It is permitting a whopping average of 39.5 points.
That bodes well for WVU’s struggling offense. So does this stat: The Red Raiders’ defense is allowing 335.5 yards passing per game. Besides that, Texas Tech is giving up an average of 499.0 yards total offense.
And if that’s not enough good news for the Mountaineers, add this piece of information to the formula: This is a homecoming of sorts for WVU quarterback Jarret Doege, who hails from Lubbock.
Perhaps that’s why Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells made some pointed remarks about his defense during the Big 12 weekly conference call.
So, Coach, what are you telling your defense?
“Get lined up, get in a stance, get set and let’s go play football,” said Wells emphatically. “Run to the ball. And I mean that in all simplicity. There were times we struggled at Iowa State, getting lined up. That can’t be who we are. We need to put a better product on the field.
“And everything pre-snap needs to be ... it’s controlled by us. We need to get the call in. We need to get aligned. We need to get set. We need to get in a great stance. And run the football and play with tremendous effort and tremendous energy. That usually solves a lot of your issues on defense.”
That’s quite the laundry list.
Which is why the Mountaineers are a 3.5-point road favorite.
WVU will win 27-24.
Season record: 7-1