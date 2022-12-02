Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

web chuck landon icon blox

Chuck Landon

It’s a litmus test.

If anyone is curious why Danny D’Antoni schedules so many Mid-American Conference opponents, that’s the rationale of Marshall University head basketball coach.

Tags