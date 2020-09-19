HUNTINGTON — It was meant to be. It just was.
After 29 years of losing to Top 25 competition in Joan C. Edwards Stadium, it was way, way, way past time for Marshall University’s football program to notch a marquee victory in this venue.
It finally happened Saturday.
The Thundering Herd defeated No. 23 Appalachian State 17-7 before 12,050 elated fans to wipe the onus off its resume. And what an onus it was.
Marshall’s record was 3-21 vs. Top 25 competition coming into this game. Yes, 3-21. What’s worse, two of the three victories over Top 25 competition came on the road with a bowl win over BYU and an upset of Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.
So, how many times had Marshall defeated Top 25 competition in its hometown of Huntington? Only once.
The Herd knocked off No. 20 Miami (Ohio) during the 1976 season, but that was in old Fairfield Stadium. It doesn’t even exist anymore.
But, guess what? The losing streak to Top 25 opponents in “The Joan” doesn’t exist anymore, either.
Right, Brenden Knox?
“Man, I could cry,” said Marshall’s star running back, who rushed for a game-high 138 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. “I was telling the offensive line and the defensive line that this is something we’ll never forget.
“Knocking off a Top 25 team on national television is what you dream about.”
Indeed.
Marshall’s players have dreamed about it for a long, long time — 29 years to be exact. But now, the dream has come to fruition.
And, at times, it seemed almost like destiny.
Like in the first quarter, when App State running back Daetrich Harrington seemed to have raced 77 yards for a breakaway touchdown. But wait a minute, the officiating crew decided Harrington’s knee had touched the turf at the 29-yard line for just a 5-yard gain.
Then with 14:16 to play in the fourth quarter, Mountaineer quarterback Zac Thomas fired a surprising 41-yard pass to Mike Evans on a fourth-and-1 situation. It appeared Evans would score a touchdown, but Marshall’s Brandon Drayton ran him down from behind, forced a fumble into the end zone and MU’s Nazeeh Johnson recovered to wipe the would-be TD off the board.
It happened again with 2:58 remaining. App State place-kicker Chandler Staton had a 26-yard field goal attempt that would have changed the contest into a one-score game, but surprisingly enough, he missed it wide right.
Fate? Kismet? Destiny? Take your pick.
All veteran head coach Doc Holliday knows — and needs to know — is the Herd finally defeated a Top 25 opponent in “The Joan.”
“It’s huge for our football program and our school and our community,” said Holliday. “What a great game it was. I’m really proud of how tough our kids played. I’m just so proud of these kids getting that win.”
What made it even sweeter is 12,050 fans were allowed to attend the game, while other venues such as WVU’s Mountaineer Field and members of the Big 12 aren’t allowing fans to attend.
“We only had about 13,000 fans,” said Holliday. “But they were loud and proud.”
That’s because the Marshall fans had something to be loud and proud about.
The onus is gone. The streak is over.
The Top 25 victory drought is a thing of the past.
It was time for it to happen. Past time, actually. But now, the albatross is gone from the Herd’s neck.
Yes, it was meant to be.