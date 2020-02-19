Concerned about Marshall University’s basketball team when it trails at halftime?
Here’s a suggestion.
Don’t be.
The Thundering Herd actually is a second-half team. That fact has been well documented during Marshall’s 27 games in the 2019-20 season.
Here’s the proof.
Marshall’s overall record is 13-14 heading into a “pod play” contest against Old Dominion at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Cam Henderson Center. But the Herd’s record is an eyebrow-raising 10-4 when Marshall outscores opponents during the second half.
That’s right, 10-4.
Marshall has defeated Robert Morris, Howard, Bluefield State, Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky, Duquesne, Rice, FIU, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech with high scoring and stingy defensive performances in the second half.
Offensively, Marshall is averaging 39.2 points after intermission as opposed to only 34.8 points in the first half. That’s a differential of 4.4 points.
So, if a team is going to pick a half to score more points in … well, the second half stands out because that is when a game is often won or lost.
“Yeah, definitely,” said 6-foot-5 sophomore Taveion Kinsey, who leads Marshall in scoring with 16.0 points per game. “I think scoring in the second half — not just me — but our whole team just gets rolling after halftime. I feel like we are a second-half team. Even though we should start from the beginning, we definitely are a team that likes to go into halftime and then come out and lock in.
“There’s nothing wrong with that. Games are won in the second half.”
In fact, Marshall has had three 50-point second halves this season (Bluefield State, Eastern Kentucky and Charlotte).
“I think when the second half comes around,” said Kinsey, “guys are willing to step up and put some points on the board because we know it is all or nothing now. You don’t have another half.”
Good point.
Yet, when asked, Kinsey didn’t realize he typically scores a lot more points after intermission.
“Not really,” said the Columbus, Ohio, native with a surprised look on his face. “That statistic surprises me. I know going into halftime, I’ll be thinking that I produced but I just really didn’t put any stats up.
“But the last thing I really care about is scoring. For me to score most of my points in the second half, I think it’s pretty big. It seems like when it really comes down to it, I’m really not afraid to shoot it at the end. Coach Dan [MU coach Danny D’Antoni] has faith in me to shoot it. My teammates have faith in me to shoot the ball.
“I just get to the spots that I work on every day. I guess they just seem to go in during the second half, really.”
So, Kinsey is a second-half player and Marshall’s team has evolved into a second-half team.
“Definitely, me being a team player,” said Kinsey, “I think it is a second-half team effort. I would say that is true defensive-wise, too. I know when we last played ODU, they had an eight-minute stretch where they didn’t score in the second half. That’s pretty big.
“So, our team really locks in during the second half, definitely.”
Imagine if Marshall locked in during the first half, too.
Sounds like a good goal for “pod play.”