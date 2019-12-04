Everyone is familiar with the saying, “live and learn.”
It is a tried-and-true, time-honored axiom.
But Marshall University’s basketball program has put a twist on that cliché.
The Thundering Herd’s mantra is “lose and learn.”
I know, I know.
It sounds rather curious, at the very least. Yet that is precisely what is happening with this young, rebuilding Marshall team.
And, yes, the 85-73 loss to Akron on Wednesday night before 5,350 fans in the Cam Henderson Center was yet another example. It dropped the Herd’s record to 2-5, but that’s the small picture.
Here’s the big picture.
On Nov. 10, Marshall got hammered 96-70 by Toledo in “The Cam.” It was a butt-kicking. But look what happened five days later.
Marshall went into hallowed Notre Dame and played stunningly well against the Fighting Irish before eventually losing 74-64. The final score wasn’t indicative of the closeness of the contest. For example, Marshall trailed only 49-46 with 10 minutes left to play.
It’s called “lose and learn.”
The Herd got hammered by Toledo, learned some lessons from the defeat and played much, much better the next outing vs. Notre Dame.
Next, the Herd came home to “The Cam” to host the College of Charleston. The Cougars are a veteran team loaded with experience, and it showed.
The College of Charleston defeated Marshall handily, 76-66, behind its sensational guard play.
What happened next?
What else?
After a morale-raising 91-63 victory over out-manned Howard in the Henderson Center, the Thundering Herd thoroughly shocked then-No. 24 University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.
Marshall took an early lead of 18-14; led at halftime, 33-25; and trailed only 69-67 before eventually losing only 73-67.
Sort of the half-step forward, one step backward mode of progress.
Welcome to life with a young team that is rebuilding right now rather than reloading.
“We came out very flat,” said junior point guard Jarrod West. “We gave them way too many offensive rebounds. We’ve got to do better. We came out flat on both ends. We had a lack of energy and focus to start the game.
“We can’t keep coming out like that.”
Again, it’s “lose and learn.”
So, what did Marshall learn from this loss on Wednesday?
“Without watching the film and seeing everything,” said West, “you can’t start out slugging against good teams … a team that is 6-2 now. They went to Louisville and competed, they went to West Virginia and competed. That’s two tough teams.
“And for us to come out sluggish like we did on our home court — it’s not acceptable. We definitely have to learn from that. Defensively, we can’t give them the number of offensive rebounds we did.”
Long story short?
Lose and learn.
Not that veteran head coach Danny D’Antoni had to pick this modus operandi.
He didn’t.
“I could have scheduled six wins,” he said matter-of-factly in his postgame press conference. “I could find four more teams we could beat and we could have a 6-1 record right now.
“But I don’t believe in doing that. I don’t give up very easy. And I don’t think our kids will either. It’s a long season and things can flip pretty good.”
That’s the beauty of the “lose and learn” concept. Once a team has lost enough and learned enough, the wins accumulate and the defeats decrease.
It’s simply a process.
It’s called “lose and learn.”