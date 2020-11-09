Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the sunny opinions.
n South Hall is still waiting.
Marshall University’s current administration has done a wonderful job of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that killed most of the coaches and players from the 1970 Thundering Herd football team.
The banners depicting photographs of the victims hanging from lamp posts adjacent to the Memorial Fountain and Memorial Student Center was an outstanding gesture.
Awarding the student-athletes their degrees posthumously is another perfect move.
It’s a job well done.
Yet, it remains unfinished. That’s because there is still one remaining omission that needs to be rectified. Remember South Hall? Remember the dormitory facing Fifth Avenue that has been renamed Holderby Hall?
That is where most of the football players who perished in the crash lived along with many of us. That is where they spent their time away from football. More to the point, that is where their families came after the crash to gather their late sons’ belongings and to pack up his memories and take them home.
South Hall was the players’ home away from home.
Yet, in 50 years, no one has bothered to commemorate that dormitory with a monument or even so much as a plaque as the place where those deceased football players once lived and laughed and loved.
That is a shame.
It is an oversight that needs to be corrected. Otherwise, the tragic history of South Hall will disappear into anonymity along with the very name of the dormitory.
After 50 years, isn’t it finally time to correct this?
Let’s hope so.
n West Virginia University officials have announced the capacity figure for basketball games at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
Although it seats 14,000 fans, due to COVID-19 protocols and precautions the capacity will be capped at 20 percent. That computes to 2,800 fans, but WVU officials are rounding it up to 3,000.
“COVID-19 continues to present all of us with many challenges,” said Shane Lyons, WVU athletic director, “and I am thankful for the cooperation of all parties involved in order to get the basketball season underway.
“While we hoped to be able to welcome fans back at the 25 percent of capacity level this season, we had to take into account the Big 12, local and state safety measures that we are following, along with safety zones around the court.
“Once these factors were considered, 20 percent capacity is the maximum number we can accommodate as we continue our focus on the health and safety of our student-athletes, University and community.”
Meanwhile, Marshall hasn’t announced how many fans will be permitted to watch basketball games in the 9,048-seat Cam Henderson Center. But for argument’s sake, let’s say the 20 percent figure becomes the industry standard.
That’s means 1,810 fans could attend Herd home basketball games. Or, MU could follow WVU’s lead and round it up to 2,000.
That would make sense.
n WVU’s Derek Culver recently was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List for the top centers in college basketball.
Color me amused.
The ironic part of this honor is nobody in college basketball wants to be labeled as a “center” anymore. It’s as if that is an insult. Look at starting lineups. Tell me the next time anybody sees someone listed at “center.”
It doesn’t happen.
There usually are two guards and three forwards or three guards and two forwards listed in the lineups. For all intents and purposes, the center position no longer exists in college hoops.
Yet, an award does.
Want to see my surprised look?