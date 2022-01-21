Marshall found a way to lose.
That’s an honest assessment of the Thundering Herd’s most recent defeat, which was an inexcusable 70-66 loss to FIU Thursday night in Miami.
So, let’s call it what it is.
This was, by far, the worst defeat of Marshall’s eight-game losing streak. The very worst. Why? It’s because the Herd had this game won.
Marshall took a lead with 17:39 remaining in the second half. Other than a brief 48-48 tie at the 12:18 mark, the Herd led for the next 8:34. In fact, Marshall led by as many as eight points.
All the Herd had to do was maintain the lead and end the losing streak. But then it happened. With MU holding a 53-52 lead, freshman guard David Early went on an ill-advised shooting spree. He missed a pair of 3-pointers and a layup during a span of 67 seconds.
Marshall never led again.
What’s it going to take to end this losing streak?
"We have to be better in big moments,” answered veteran head coach Danny D’Antoni. “I will say this, we are playing better, but we haven't learned to win better. There is a difference. You have to learn how to win. You have to make big plays.”
That was clearly a problem Thursday night. There was poor shot selection, poor execution and, at times, poor effort.
“You can't do that,” said D’Antoni. “You can't make those kind of mistakes, unless you're just a lot better than the other team. And we're not that much better than anybody. I think we're a better team, but we're not as skilled shooting-wise, or don't seem to be. We have to be able to right that ship. We're getting closer."
That’s true. Holding a lead for 8:34 of the second half was the Herd’s best effort of the losing streak. But it was still a loss.
Perhaps MU will end the losing streak at 4 p.m. Saturday at Florida Atlantic.
Or, maybe not.
The degree of difficulty is much higher when a team just happens to be one of the worst 3-point shooting squads in America. Against FIU, for example, MU was only 6 for 25 for 24%.
"Mostly, we're missing 3s,” said D’Antoni. “But you can't quit shooting 3s. We were 6 of 31 against Rice. But if you don't shoot 'em, then Taevion [Kinsey] doesn't get to the rim as easily.
“It's a lot harder for him to get in because they'll pack it in. They'll take those big boys and just sit in there at the rim, so we have to take 'em. We've just got to knock 'em down, that's all I can say."
If it sounds like D’Antoni isn’t giving up, it’s because he isn’t.
"There's a lot of fight in these bones,” he said with a grin. “These bones don't quit. I've been doing this too long. I'm going to fight -- always have, always will. That's all I know to do.
“As my daughter said, 'Dad, you're a one-trick pony.' And I said, 'Yeah.' Then, she said, 'But it's a pretty good trick.' It has been good to me all my life and I'm going to stick with it and see what happens."
Perhaps MU’s players need to be more like their coach.