Brenden Knox has great vision.
That’s why Marshall University’s star redshirt sophomore running back sees holes and reads blocks so well.
Yet, Knox never saw this one coming.
The news that he had been selected as Conference USA’s Most Valuable Player blind-sided Knox.
“Shock ... kind of disbelief ... ecstatic at the same time,” said Knox when asked what was his first reaction to the honor. “It was just a combination of different emotions.”
That’s because it was an honor Knox literally never had thought about it, despite rushing for 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns on 244 carries.
“No, no,” he said, “not at all.”
The truth of the matter is expectations that lofty simply aren’t realistic. And, trust me, nobody has met anyone more realistic than Knox.
“You just carry yourself like you carry yourself, day in and day out,” explained the native of Columbus, Ohio. “You just hope that you reap the benefits and that the rest of your teammates reap the benefits of all the hard work that your guys put in.”
Mission accomplished.
Besides Knox’s award, Marshall place-kicker Justin Rohrwasser was C-USA’s Special Teams Player of the Year and the Herd had a league-high eight first-team selections on the all-conference team.
But the MVP was the crown jewel.
“It means a lot,” said Knox. “That’s a great deal. It’s really huge for myself, my family and my teammates. It’s a positive representation for everyone involved.”
Yet, it also puts a target squarely on No. 20’s jersey when Knox and Marshall take on heavily favored UCF at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
That is something to which Knox will grow accustomed, because accomplishing this feat as a mere redshirt sophomore increases expectations and raises the bar.
Well, guess what?
Knox is so grounded — pun intended — he already has thought about all that.
“It’s kind of like a flame underneath you constantly,” said the 6-foot, 220-pound running back. “Once you achieve something like that you know you are on the radar, but at the same time you have people looking up to you.
“So, if you are making mistakes that other people are making, it’s probably going to be looked at in more of a worse way because you’re on that pedestal that you talk about. So it definitely means a lot in terms of that.”
Although MVP wasn’t one of them, Knox did set personal goals for the 2019 season.
“My goals were 1,000 yards, at least 10 touchdowns and a conference championship,” he said. “We were one game away from a conference championship. I got 1,000 yards. And everything else handled itself.”
Next season?
The goals undoubtedly will be higher.
That is the essence of Brenden Knox. He always wants to improve. He always wants to get a little better. He always strives his utmost for excellence.
Nobody pushes Knox harder than Knox himself. That’s his nature. That’s his personality. That’s his demeanor. It’s who he is. He is satisfied, but only to a certain degree.
“There’s always room for improvement in any aspect of your life and on the field,” said Knox. “That’s the way I look at things.”
That is why Knox has become the “gold standard” in Conference USA.
Just call him Brenden “Fort” Knox.