HUNTINGTON -- Marshall was expected to rain on Gardner-Webb’s parade.
Instead, it just rained.
The Thundering Herd struggled and struggled and then struggled some more during a forgettable first half in front of a damp crowd of about 9,000 fans in a quiet Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
To be honest, there were very few reasons to cheer.
I mean, starting quarterback Henry Colombi was sacked for a 4-yard loss on the first play of the game and it mostly went downhill from there. In fact, on the Herd’s next possession, Colombi simply dropped the wet ball for a 5-yard loss.
Considering this was supposed to be a “get well” game after two consecutive road losses, just about everybody was taken aback.
It was as if the rainy conditions had dampened everyone’s enthusiasm.
But then Colombi flipped a screen pass to running back A.J. Turner, who raced 24 yards for a touchdown with 9:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Now, the Herd finally was thundering.
The unfortunate part is it was short-lived. With 3:03 remaining in the first quarter, Colombi’s screen pass was intended for running back Khalan Laborn. But Gardner-Webb freshman linebacker Ty Anderson intercepted the throw and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.
As a result, the first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie.
There’s no point in sugarcoating it, the score was embarrassing considering the competition. And it didn’t get much better. Toward the end of the quarter, if Colombi wasn’t running for his life, he was tossing a screen pass for a 3-yard loss.
Meanwhile, Marshall’s fans were setting a stadium record for quietest crowd in history. The fact that MU had been flagged for 81 yards in seven penalties didn’t exactly create any enthusiasm.
But then Colombi fired a 10-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage with 5:48 remaining in the first half. That gave the Herd a 14-7 halftime advantage.
Yet even that lead didn’t raise the MU crowd’s spirits.
That’s because Colombi was on the sidelines being helped to the locker room by a pair of support staffers. It didn’t look good. Colombi did return to the sidelines for the second half, but he didn’t return to action.
Instead, backup quarterback Cam Fancher took over the signal-calling. Although the redshirt freshman completed 5 of 10 passes for only 38 yards with one sack, the Herd did extend its lead to 21-7, thanks to Laborn’s 1-yard TD plunge.
So, what now?
The questions abound. How seriously is Colombi injured? There are no answers yet, but the good news is Marshall doesn’t play again until Oct. 12, when it hosts Louisiana at 7:30 p.m.
But then what?
Marshall’s quarterbacks have been sacked 16 times for 109 yards in losses this season. The majority of those sacks have come at Colombi’s expense. And it isn’t getting any better. Colombi was sacked twice by Gardner-Webb and Fancher went down once.
Something has to give.
The good news is Laborn broke a 78-yard TD run with 8:11 remaining to pad Marshall’s lead to 28-7. Now for the bad news. The Gardner-Webb contest was the final “gimme” game on MU’s schedule.
From here on out, the schedule gets tougher and tougher. That means MU needs to start finding some answers for its offensive line and the plethora of quarterback sacks.
The clock is ticking.