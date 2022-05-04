A ball is hurtling toward the plate.
It might curve. It might dip. It might run inside. It might fade outside. It might pull any trick of physics.
Yet, somehow, some way, the batter isn’t fooled and manages to hit that elusive pitch perfectly in the sweet spot of the bat and send the ball over the fence for a home run.
Welcome to Aly Harrell’s, Mya Stevenson’s and Saige Pye’s world. Or, as their Marshall University softball teammates call them: “The Triplets.”
This trio of sluggers has hammered 44 home runs during the 2022 season. Pye leads the way with 18, followed by Stevenson with 17 and Harrell with nine.
But this provides a better picture of just how prolific this trio is at hitting home runs: Stevenson ranks second all-time in MU history with 57 career homers, Harrell is third with 49 and Pye, who transferred to MU from Georgia Tech, is fifth with 33 (32 at MU).
What a trio.
Even more impressive, besides the home runs, they are MU’s three leading hitters in batting average with Harrell leading the way with a .439 average, followed by Pye at .367 and Stevenson at .358.
But it’s the home runs that get people’s attention.
Stevenson, for example, is second all-time at MU and in Conference USA with 57 homers. And she’s just a junior. Stevenson is only one homer away from tying former star Rachel Folden’s all-time record of 58.
What does it feel like to hit one and know instantly that it is gone?
"Honestly, I kind of don't even know,” Stevenson said with a sheepish smile. "I just don't watch them because I'm really clumsy. And I don't want to fall or do something really dumb."
Like trip over first base?
“Yeah,” she replied, “and then get out. But it feels really good to see the reactions that you get from your teammates. And you see when you cross second base you're looking at everyone right there cheering for you, so it's a really good feeling."
Stevenson often hits tape-measure homers that are long, high-arcing blasts.
“I've always kind of had that,” said the native of Mesquite, Texas. “But as I got older the further the distance of the ball that I see or what I don't see, depending on what people tell me.
"I think a lot of it just has to do with timing and catching one in time for the ones that go really far.”
Harrell is much different. The senior possesses unimaginable discipline at the plate and is well known for her line-drive homers.
How does it feel when she swings and as soon as she makes contact she knows it’s gone?
"It is indescribable,” said Harrell. “It's like the feeling that when you hit it so well, you don't even feel it come off your bat. It feels so good to know that you got every single part of the ball. It's a good feeling."
Harrell needs only one more homer to join Folden and Stevenson in Marshall’s “50 Club.”
Pye is the newest member of “The Triplets.” The Northern California native transferred to Marshall from Georgia Tech. She has 33 career homers, but 32 have occurred at MU.
How does it feel when Pye knows she has knocked one out of the park?
"It is kind of like one of the best feelings in the world,” she said, “knowing that you saw the right pitch, you attacked your pitch and kind of just got all of it.
"It's like it's weightless. You don't even feel like you've got a bat in your hands, honestly. It's just like a high you get when you just know that I've done everything right to hit this ball and it's gone."
But none of this would be possible if not for a head coach such as Megan Smith Lyon, who gives “The Triplets” the green light. It has to be fun to have the freedom to swing away.
"It is for sure," said Pye, "but she gets just as excited for a double or a single when you need one. So it gives us ultimate freedom because you don't have to feel like you have to hit a home run every time. As long as you're on base it's just as much fun as hitting a home run."
Well, maybe not just as much because there’s nothing more fun than seeing a ball leave “The Yard.”
That’s what makes “The Triplets” three of a kind.