Let’s not try to fool anybody.
No bluffing. No pretense. No con job.
When Marshall University and UAB tee it up at 7 p.m. Friday night in the Conference USA championship game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the Blazers will have an advantage.
With the spread? Uh, no. Forget the spread in this game. That’s largely based on home-field advantage, and that concept applies less to UAB than any other team in Conference USA.
What does matter is coaching.
And, simply put, UAB has the best head coach in the league with Bill Clark. There’s a reason the 52-year-old Alabama native was the C-USA Coach of the Year in 2017, the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year in 2018 and The Sporting News College Football Coach of the Year in 2018.
Year-in, year-out, Clark does the best coaching job in C-USA. That’s why UAB has been in the Conference USA championship game for three consecutive years. Know how many times that has happened in league history? This is the first.
And because of that, UAB possesses a significant advantage no other C-USA team has.
Namely, experience.
Marshall hasn’t appeared in a C-USA championship game since 2014 — six years. On the one hand, that makes the Thundering Herd very hungry. But, on the other hand, it also makes MU very inexperienced.
That’s a significant factor in championship games.
Just ask Clark.
“I think there is an advantage with experience, I do,” said Clark during a Zoom meeting earlier this week. “When you go through a game like we went through last year with FAU [a 49-6 loss by UAB], you don’t want to experience that again.
“It makes us prepare harder, work harder in practice ... and you still see what happens in the game. Hopefully, that experience pays off.”
Besides that experience, UAB also has another advantage of sorts — familiarity. Scouting Marshall is like looking in the mirror for UAB.
“I think there are a lot of similarities,” said Clark. “I think we are kind of built the same way. We want to play good defense. We want to play mistake-free football. They are very explosive offensively. I think there are a lot of similarities.
“From what I see from Doc [MU veteran coach Doc Holliday], it seems like we want to score, but you want to protect the football, you want to play great defense, you want to be solid in the kicking game ... and that’s a pretty good formula for success.”
Indeed, it is.
That’s what makes this game so compelling. So what’s the key to playing in this championship game? What’s most important?
“Not try to make it too much,” said Brenden Knox, MU’s star running back. “Not try to put too much in your head, so you don’t get flustered with all the stuff that’s going on.”
Standout linebacker Tavante Beckett believes it’s vitally important for the Herd to temper the satisfaction on simply reaching the C-USA title game for the first time since 2014.
“It’s satisfying,” said Beckett, “but we don’t get no pat on the back for just making it to the game. We don’t get no ring for second place. We’re here, but that’s only half the job.
“They’ve been there three years straight, so we know they’re coming here comfortable. They’ve done played in a championship game on the road. They’re trying to get their ‘get-back’ from last year. I know if I was in their shoes, I’d be riled.
“It’s time for us to seize the moment. We know they’re not going to give it to us.”
Then Beckett broke it down to basics.
“They ain’t trying to be cute, they ain’t trying to be pretty,” he said. “They’re just going to hit you in the mouth if you don’t show up. We get the memo. We see what type of team they are.
“Plays might be limited out there. It’s going to be a close game. Low score. It’s going to come down to one or two plays.”
Beckett is correct.
That’s why Marshall will win 20-17.