All eyes are focused on college football’s debate over whether or not to have a 2020 season.
Yet quietly in the background, another popular college sport has begun workouts.
It’s called basketball.
Danny D’Antoni, for one, believes the 2020-21 college basketball season can be played despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“If they bring students back on campus ... I don’t know what the difference is,” said Marshall University’s veteran head coach. “And I’ll tell you, too, I understand they’re getting a saliva test [for COVID-19] that they will do immediately.
“If that happens and if you can do it daily and if it’s cheap enough to get it done daily, then you can pull because they have shown without symptoms you don’t transfer it as often as with symptoms. So, if you’re testing them daily, you’ve got a chance of keeping them in the bubble.”
The obvious next question is: What about fans?
“The fans won’t affect the players as long as they keep them in the stands — maybe second row and up,” said D’Antoni. “And they space them. At least, they have social distancing. And they have specific seats.
“It will take some work to get it organized, but it’s doable.”
The next issue is travel.
“If the kids are going back in the classrooms and you’re testing the basketball players daily,” said D’Antoni, “the next big thing that comes in is travel. How do you travel? Of course, the airlines have got it to where they think it’s fairly safe. The filter systems are good. They space you on the planes. If they get that done or [charter flights].
“If you have to bus and you have to take two buses, you make sure you take two. Instead of one. It can be done. It’s expensive. I guess a lot depends on the expense of things.”
So, in this scenario, when would games begin?
“I think the season should start on Jan. 1 or at semester break (Dec. 12-13),” said D’Antoni. “I can see that as the next step. It gives them time maybe to redo things and gets thing to where they can open up.”
That leads to one of D’Antoni’s pet topics.
“If you look at it — and this is the way I think basketball should be — you start practice on Nov. 1 every year,” he said. “You have a chance to play a ‘Challenge Series’ over Thanksgiving, which gives your television networks a chance to get some basketball going over the holidays when people are watching.
“And then from that point on there are 12 weeks until the end of the season. Take 12 weeks from there, that’s two games per week. That’s 24 games. Over Christmas, you can have another ‘Challenge Series.’
“So you could have a high of 28 games or as low as 24, and then you play your conference tournament. It might be a week later start. But maybe it would be able to start when the NCAA [tournament] normally does.”
All in all, D’Antoni’s plan doesn’t have a downside.
“The point is practice begins Nov. 1,” he said, “which means the summer school expense is not as great. One, they can make up their grades during the first semester if they’re down. Two, you’ve got from the middle of August when you come back until Nov. 1 to work your individual stuff — the four-hours-per-week deal.
“So really they’re off after the season. You might practice for two weeks and then they’re off until August. That’s probably good for the kids, a lot less expensive and a lot of good things would happen. That’s what I think. I think all around it’s much better.”
The scenario is logical and it makes sense.
Those words haven’t been written enough recently during these turbulent times in sports.
It feels good to use them for a change.