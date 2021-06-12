Charles Huff remembers the pain.
Does he ever.
Back in the days when Marshall University’s first-year head coach was playing for North Caroline High School in Denton, Maryland, they played “stone-age football.”
“Oh, yeah,” said Huff with a knowing chuckle. “I remember every day of high school you started out with 'bull-in-the-ring.' It was the most uncomfortable, hateful thing of your entire day. You hated it.
“And if you didn't do it right, you had to do it again. I don't know if I got a concussion from it, but I definitely had nightmares from just pure, brute trauma.”
Huff’s uncomfortable memories are a prime reason he’s on board with NCAA football’s new rules limiting physical contact in preseason camp.
It’s called the 9-8-8 model. Nine practices are conducted without pads. Eight are in helmets and shoulder pads. And eight are in full pads with full contact.
Compare that to past preseasons when 21 of the 25 practices were in full pads. Now, however, there are no back-to-back practices with full contact. There are only two full-scale preseason scrimmages. And old-school practice regimens such as the "Oklahoma drill” are banned.
Does that bother Huff?
Not in the least.
“On the Conference USA conference call,” said Huff, “they were talking about not being able to do 'bull-in-the-ring' or 'Oklahoma drill.' Well, in our model we don't do that anyway.
"It doesn't affect anything that we do because everything we do we could do without shoulder pads. We don't tackle very much in training camp. We only have two scrimmages anyway. We don't scrimmage in the middle of practice. We would only maybe do one or two periods in the entire camp where it would align outside of a scrimmage.”
But Huff still is an advocate of wearing pads during preseason practices.
"The reason -- in my model -- why we wear the pads every day is for the conditioning part of it,” he explained. “It doesn't make a difference in what we're doing, so it doesn't affect our model. We're still able to have the amount of practices they're allowing us to with 'spider pads.'"
For those who aren’t acquainted with the term, spider pads are a scaled-down version of regular shoulder pads. Their function is to hinder such serious injuries as broken collarbones and separated shoulders during otherwise padless practices.
“We coach and preach 'stay off the ground' in practice,” said Huff. “Obviously there are times when guys fall, but we really try to keep our guys up. And we really value the ability to coach a guy based on their play to stay off the ground.
“Now, obviously again, that's where the spider pad gives a little bit extra security. It's a little extra comfort as a head coach to know that every time somebody falls their daggone shoulder isn't going to pop out. Or if you are getting ready to go helmet-to-helmet and you've got your helmet on my shoulder, and now you've got a dislocation or whatever.”
No coach wants an injury if he can possibly keep it from happening. That factors into Huff’s practice philosophy.
"As far as disrupting the model that we use ... it doesn't,” said Huff. “As far as disrupting the safety, you run into something that you can't put on thigh pads because it's not that we're tackling, but the [potential] for a thigh bruise or knee-to-knee [contact].
“That's more of a concern than, 'Hey, I want to tackle and I want to protect my guys.' No, I want my running backs to be able to run full-speed through the line and not get a knee to the thigh and get a deep thigh bruise.
"That's a little more protection than just playing stone-age football and tackle every day."
Instead, now the term is “modern football.”
“We do trade blocking where it is guard, tackle, tight end against a linebacker,” explained Huff. “Because, again, those things replicate more to the game rather than just quote-unquote 'making us tough.'
"It's modern football. Coach Saban [iconic Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Huff's former boss] says all the time, 'You've got to adapt or die.' And we started to adapt before these rules changed.”
Perhaps that’s because Charles Huff still recalls the pain.
Does he ever.