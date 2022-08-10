Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Raiders Jaguars Football

Former Marshall player Willie Johnson (81) returned a punt 88 yards for an apparent touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame game Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio, but the return was nullified by a penalty.

 AP photo

Remember when we last witnessed Willie Johnson?

He was waiving his hand signaling for a fair catch at Marshall University’s 18-yard-line in the fourth quarter of the Thundering Herd’s eventual 36-21 loss to Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl.

