Jermaine Haley probably won’t start at point guard.
But, perhaps, he should.
When West Virginia University’s starting lineup takes the court against Oklahoma at 4 p.m. Saturday in the WVU Coliseum, maybe Haley should be the point guard.
After stumbling through five defeats in their last six games, what do the Mountaineers have to lose?
Not a thing.
I mean, isn’t it about time — past time, actually — for WVU to address the most enigmatic position in the lineup?
That’s what point guard has been for the entire 2019-20 season. Sophomore Jordan McCabe has started 26 of 28 games, but plays only 13.8 minutes per game and averages just 1.6 assists. Next, true freshman Miles McBride is averaging 22.2 minutes, but has started only two of 28 games and averages 1.8 assists.
There’s the starting roll call at point guard this season for WVU.
And it just isn’t getting it done.
McBride will be an excellent point guard in time, but considering he didn’t play the position in high school there’s a learning curve.
McCabe?
He can put on a dribbling show that would do such Harlem Globetrotter ball-handlers deluxe as Marques Haynes and Curly Neal proud. The problem is the 6-foot sophomore isn’t quick enough to take anybody off the dribble.
That’s one of the biggest reasons WVU’s offense has struggled so mightily in 2019-20.
Just look at some of the statistical rankings.
The Mountaineers rank No. 7 in the Big 12 in assists with 12.4 per game. The problem is WVU’s assist-to-turnover ratio is a lousy 0.84, which ranks the Mountaineers last in the league.
The real reflection of the point guard problem is better found in the NCAA statistics. WVU ranks only No. 233 in the country in assists. Even worse, the Mountaineers are No. 298 in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Now, here’s the exacerbating part. The point guard woes have led to another big problem. Namely, 3-point shooting. What often isn’t understood is the point guard needs to deliver a pass to a 3-point shooter in just the right place, enabling him to catch and shoot.
That often doesn’t happen.
Is all the blame on the point guard? Of course not. But a well-placed pass does help the shooter pull the trigger. That’s part of the reason WVU’s 3-point shooting has been so horrific.
The Mountaineers rank last in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage (.289) and made 3-pointers (142). The rankings are even worse nationally. WVU ranks No. 334 in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage and No. 337 in made 3-point field goals.
Could playing Haley at point guard improve these situations? Maybe. Maybe not. But why not find out? Again, what more do the Mountaineers have to lose?
Remember, Haley played a lot at point guard for WVU during the 2018-19 season, starting 24 of 36 games. In fact, the 6-foot-7 senior was second on the team in assists with 87, just one fewer than McCabe’s 88. Haley also led the team in steals with 37.
Most of all, Haley brings veteran leadership to a starting lineup that includes three sophomores and a true freshman. Besides that, he is hands-down the best passer on the team.
Haley has started every game this season, averaging 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting .552 from the floor. He has led WVU in assists five times this season already.
Maybe, just maybe, Haley is the answer.
Why not find out?