Something had to give.
There’s no other option, no other possible conclusion when an immovable object collides head-on with an irresistible force.
Break down the North Texas vs. Marshall game on Friday night in the Cam Henderson and that’s the final outcome.
The immovable object of the Mean Green’s tenacious defense, which allows only 61.6 points per game (No. 2 in Conference USA), was going head-to-head with the Thundering Herd’s irresistible force of an offense, which averages 82.5 points (No. 1 in C-USA).
Get the drift?
May the best pace win.
In the first half, that meant North Texas. The Mean Green jumped out to a 19-7 lead on the strength of its trademark tenacious defense and 11 points by James Reese.
Marshall didn’t get into the game until 6-foot-9 senior Mikel Beyers got into the game. The lanky forward immediately hit a driving layup, was fouled and converted the old-fashioned three-point play.
Next, Beyers nailed a falling-down 3-pointer from the right corner followed by another trey from the left of the top of the key. He personally led a 6-0 run over a stretch of 40 seconds.
That cut North Texas’ lead to 23-19 and forced the Mean Green to take a timeout. It didn’t help. MU’s Taevion Kinsey immediately swished a foul-line jumper, and then Beyers — who else? — nailed a pull-up jumper to tie the score 23-23 with 8:04 left in the half.
The Herd had gone on a 13-2 run over 2:57 to pull even with North Texas. Meanwhile, the Mean Green was mired in scoring drought of 3:02.
But North Texas managed to outscore Marshall 11-4 down the stretch to take a 34-27 halftime lead.
There was no doubt, however, the pace favored the Mean Green.
And it didn’t change in the second half. At least, not enough. The Herd made a mini-run to start the period as Jarrod West hit a 3-pointer from right of the circle. Then Andrew Taylor added a trey from the top of the key before Taevion Kinsey threw down a breakaway slam dunk.
But, again, North Texas answered with a 6-0 run to keep the lead.
Then, with 13-54 remaining, MU coach Danny D’Antoni went with four guards and Beyers in hopes of creating some offense. It worked, at first, as West, freshman David Early, Taylor and Early again all connected on 3-point shots to cut the deficit to 53-49.
But again North Texas’ pace prevailed. The Herd simply couldn’t compete with the grinding, grinding, ever-grinding hard-nosed offense.
That led to North Texas defeating Marshall 77-65, although D’Antoni clearly didn’t believe the slower pace and hard-nosed grind would affect the Herd as much as it did. That obviously wasn’t the case, however.
The box score proved as much.
North Texas shot 56.9% from the floor because it was playing the style it is accustomed to playing. Marshall shot only 41.1% because its offense wasn’t playing in its comfort zone.
It seemed to affect MU’s Kinsey in particular. The high-flying Kinsey, who is at his best in the open floor, simply got few changes to stretch his wings. He finished with only 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting with only one rebound and zero assists.
Want to know just how much the pace affected Marshall?
The Herd’s 65 points was its lowest offensive output of the entire season.
That says it all.