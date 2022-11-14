Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions of the day.
n It has been 52 years, and it simply doesn’t seem possible.
I look in the mirror and see a 71-year-old man who doesn’t look anything like the guy who lived in South Hall with most of the football players that died in the horrific Marshall plane crash on Nov. 14, 1970.
What an unforgettable night.
Even after 52 years it still is seared into my memory. How could it not be? One day your buddies on the sixth floor were there, the next they were gone forever.
That shock simply never goes away. Oh sure, it diminishes over the years as life continues. Except for my buddies. Their lives didn’t get to continue.
It never has seemed fair.
Sometimes when pondering the image in the mirror, I wonder what such buddies as Freddy Wilson and Bob Van Horn, who lived next door, or Tom Brown across the hall, or Marcel Lajterman and Joe Hood, who lived a few doors away, would look like if they were alive today.
Unfortunately, they didn’t get the chance to grow old. And, unfortunately, we had to grow old without them.
It didn’t seem fair on that rainy night, 52 years ago. And it still doesn’t seem fair.
Another crash anniversary has come and gone. But the tragic memories of that fateful night?
They never go away.
n It is going to be difficult for West Virginia University to find a better athletic director than Shane Lyons.
That’s why it’s such a shame to lose him.
Lyons checked all the boxes. He’s a West Virginia native who played basketball for Parkersburg High School. He has two degrees from WVU -- his bachelor’s and master’s.
His overall credentials were impeccable, including serving as associate commissioner of the ACC and deputy director of athletics at the University of Alabama. Since being hired as WVU’s athletic director in 2015, Lyons led an athletic department with an annual budget of more than $90 million.
Lyons also led enormous renovations and construction, costing hundreds of millions of dollars. The Puskar Center alone, which houses WVU’s football program, received a $55 million upgrade and is now a beautiful building with tremendous facilities.
And don’t forget the Athletic Performance Center. It is a training facility for many of WVU’s Olympic sports.
Lyons was so respected by his peers, he was named as a member of the Division I Council and also served as the chairman of the Division I Football Oversight Committee.
So, the question is why was Lyons pushed out, considering all the attributes he possesses?
The crux of the matter is the contract extension Lyons gave head football coach Neal Brown in 2021. Now Brown has a 21-24 record in four years and is only one loss from a third losing season.
Yet, if Brown were fired before the end of the 2022 season, WVU’s buyout would be approximately $20 million. Even if WVU waits to dismiss Brown until the 2022 season is over, the buyout is expected to be $17.7 million.
The bottom line?
Losing Shane Lyons is a significant mistake.