Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
n NCAA mid-major men’s basketball programs are getting fed up with the transfer portal.
So, they are striking back.
How?
With the only means at their disposal. Instead of playing two or three “money games” against big-time schools from power conferences, the mid-majors are just saying no.
Who can blame them? Under current transfer portal rules that basically consist of “here today, gone tomorrow,” the mid-majors have no recourse.
So, they aren’t scheduling the money games, which the big schools have turned into a free tryout and evaluation of the mid-majors’ star players.
Nationally known sportswriter Jon Rothstein recently wrote this post on Twitter: “Sources: Multiple mid-major programs are opting to not play guarantee games against high-major programs because it gives power conference teams a ‘free live evaluation’ of future players who could move up via the transfer portal. The level of separation has NEVER been greater.”
Who can blame the mid-majors for growing weary of getting raided? Playing “money games” simply isn’t worth it. So, the mid-majors are backing off and the big schools are forced to play much tougher schedules than they want.
Just look at Marshall’s 2021-22 schedule.
At this point, it includes only one “money game” at Indiana University, although there is still room for two more games on the Thundering Herd’s schedule.
“Our schedule already is tough enough,” said veteran head basketball coach Danny D’Antoni. “We play Wright State at home and they won the Horizon League last season. We play at Akron. We play at Ohio and they won an NCAA Tournament game last season.
“We play at Toledo and they are always one of the best teams in the [Mid-American Conference]. We have Northern Iowa at home and they usually win their league [Missouri Valley Conference]. And we have Duquesne at home.
“That’s tough enough.”
D’Antoni has a valid point.
Before the dawning of the transfer portal, Marshall played multiple “money games” just like most mid-majors. During the 2019-20 season, the Herd played at Notre Dame (74-64 loss) and at of Florida (73-67 loss).
During the 2018-19 campaign, Marshall played at Maryland (104-67 loss), at Texas A&M (92-68 loss) and at Virginia (100-64 loss).
But now, thanks to the transfer portal, the world of college basketball is changing.
And it isn’t the mid-majors’ fault.
n It was only a matter of time.
When Man High School boys’ basketball coach T.J. Blevins said he might break out a Ric Flair robe during their Class A state championship parade, it was inevitable that the professional wrestling icon would reply.
And he did recently in a video message.
"This is a shout out for the Man High School boys basketball team,” said Flair. “Winning their first-ever state championship in basketball. Holy cow. And you are from the West By God Virginia. Holy cow. My favorite state. I had more fun in Charleston than probably Chicago. That's saying a lot.
“Congratulations, guys. Tommy Vance reached out to me and said you guys are the best. And coach T.J. Blevins, you are the man! Holy cow, a lot of success, guys. I cannot imagine how much hard work you put into it. Basketball is a tough sport -- very competitive. You all should be very proud.
“Today, we're just gonna say, 'To be the best, you've got to beat the best.' And from the Nature Boy, I'm telling you guys at Man High School -- the boys basketball team -- you are the team. You are the boys. And you own West Virginia.
“Congratulations! Woo! Man High School, boys basketball team. From the Nature Boy. Woo! Keep stylin' and profilin', guys. You know what I'm talking about. You win a state championship, you've got all the girls. Woo!"
A message from the inimitable Ric Flair.
Now, there’s something to remember.