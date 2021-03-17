Bob Huggins has a knack for carving through the meat of an issue and getting right to the bone.
The most recent example occurred during a discussion about No. 3 seed West Virginia University’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against 14th-seeded Morehead State at 9:50 p.m. Friday in Lucas Oil Stadium at Indianapolis.
It all began when someone informed Huggins that Morehead State had won 19 of its last 20 games. When asked for a reaction, Huggins didn’t disappoint.
“Yeah, the first thing to come to my mind is they didn’t play in the Big 12,” said Huggins with his trademark dry wit. “A bit of a difference.”
After a pause during an obvious “drop the mic” moment, Huggins continued.
“When you look at that bracket and look at the respect I think our league got — how many teams we got in,” he said, referring to the Big 12 placing seven teams in the tournament bracket. “But I think more importantly than that, look at the seeds.
“I’m sure Morehead State is capable. I don’t know if being 19-1 if maybe you’re taking things for granted. Or, if you’re 19-1 means that you’re really excited and fired up to go.
“I know with our guys, we want to keep playing. It was a really disappointing thing, it was a hard loss to Oklahoma State [in the Big 12 Tournament] because we wanted to stay around Kansas City longer. It may help us.”
Huggins definitely won that point of contention. But, alas, he lost the next one when he confused Morehead State with Murray State.
“I think we can bring up the fact that the last time we played Morehead they had what became an NBA All-Star, I think, the second pick in the NBA draft,” said Huggins. “Unfortunately [for Morehead State], we had JC [Jevon Carter] to guard him. Everybody in there can beat you, as has been seen in recent years. Everybody can lose.”
Actually, the Mountaineers defeated Ja Morant (now with the NBA Memphis Grizzlies) and Murray State 85-68 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, behind Carter’s 21 points, eight assists and six steals.
But Huggins’ slip was no comparison to Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin’s mistakes when he described WVU on a recent Zoom call.
“Typical Bob Huggins physical team,” said Spradlin. “The identity, tenacity they play with. In our league [Ohio Valley Conference] we have the same identity. We are comparable teams in style of play. We pride ourselves on being tough, physical.”
Spradlin would have been correct if he were describing Huggins’ past WVU teams. But the 2020-21 edition? Uh, no. The current Mountaineers have struggled defensively, particularly against straight-line drives and on the boards.
In WVU’s last two games, Oklahoma State outscored the Mountaineers 50-30 and 40-30 in the points in the paint and outrebounded WVU 38-29 and then 45-32.
Spradlin’s description of WVU was more than a little bit off. The truth of the matter is the Mountaineers are an offensive-minded team averaging 77.3 points. The Eagles, on the other hand, are defensive-minded while averaging 68.6 points, outrebound opponents by 6.5 boards per game and average 5.0 blocked shots.
If anything, that just makes the matchup a little better. Instead of defense vs. defense and a battle of the boards, WVU-Morehead State will be offense vs. defense and 3-pointers vs. rebounds.
Now that the gaffes have been corrected, we can concentrate on the real crux of the matter.
It’s true, Morehead State didn’t play in the Big 12.