Monday was the Marshall University football program’s first day as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
I know, I know.
It isn’t official yet. There is still pending litigation between Marshall and Conference USA. There is still a matter of MU buying its way out of C-USA. The final i’s still haven’t been dotted or final t’s crossed.
But everybody assumes it is strictly a matter of time.
Just ask second-year MU head football coach Charles Huff. When his Thundering Herd players began spring practice Monday afternoon in the Indoor Practice Facility, they were preparing to compete against Sun Belt competition.
“I’m really excited,” said Huff, during a mid-day press conference Monday. “Starting off with spring practice today, Day One.
“The Sun Belt -- it’s a real league. I think playing App State and Louisiana was sort of a litmus test.”
Indeed, it was.
The Herd traveled to Boone, North Carolina, last September to play Appalachian State and came away with a hotly contested 31-30 loss. Then Marshall was matched up against No. 16-ranked Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl and lost 36-21 last December.
That served as a preview of coming attractions for the 2022 season in the Sun Belt, and that is precisely how Marshall is approaching spring practice.
"To be fair, our expectations have to match reality,” said Huff. “I told it to the players. I told it to the coaches. I know we say it all the time, but we really have to close the gap. The gap is wider because the Sun Belt Conference, those schools are a little bit ahead of us.
“Not that it means we're not going to have an opportunity to win games or we don't have the opportunity to compete. Our margin for error is small. And that's not a knock to any team that we've played in the past. We've got a long way to go and the bar got raised.”
It got raised significantly. When the dust from the litigation clears and the schools leave the American Athletic Conference to join the Big 12, the Sun Belt is going to be the best Group of Five league in the country.
That’s exciting.
"Our players are excited,” said Huff. “I'm excited. I hope the fans are excited when they look at the schedule. We're going to have three potentially Top 25 teams here in 'The Joan.' So over in the ticket office they already should be sold out in my opinion.
“But I think that's part of it, right? Part of the excitement moving forward is the heightened awareness to the competition level, heightened awareness to what the fans are going to have to do, a heightened awareness to what us coaches and players are going to have to do.”
It’s across the board.
Moving up to a better conference is a group effort. It involves players, coaches and, yes, fans.
"We're all going to have to pull the rope in the same direction,” said Huff. “We can't have a game on Wednesday night and have the stadium be empty on ESPN. That is something that we all have to strive to make sure we're promoting and selling Marshall University in the great light that it stands.
"I'm really excited. Starting off with spring [practice] today, Day One."
It’s an exciting time.
After all, Monday was MU’s first day in the Sun Belt.