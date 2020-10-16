Happy, happy, happy.
That’s what the Mountain State should be on Saturday.
First, West Virginia University hosts winless Kansas at noon Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are whopping 211/2-point favorites.
In the second game of the twin bill, undefeated Marshall University takes on Louisiana Tech (3-1) at 6 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium at Ruston, Louisiana. The Thundering Herd is an impressive 131/2-point road favorite.
Sounds like a win-win situation, huh?
Let’s examine each game.
Kansas has been outscored by an average margin of 32.0-14.7 points. The Jayhawks are allowing 44.0 points per game. So far, Kansas has lost to Coastal Carolina (38-23) at home and been smashed by two teams WVU already has played — Baylor (47-14) and Oklahoma State (47-7).
Yes, Kansas has the one-two punch of running backs Velton Gardner and Pooka Williams. And, yes, Williams is one of the most dynamic offensive threats in all of college football.
But …
The Jayhawks have managed only three sacks, which is good news to WVU’s young and struggling offensive line, not to mention quarterback Jarret Doege and the downfield passing game.
But here’s the biggest, most compelling comparative statistic. Kansas is dead last in the Big 12 in total offense. The Mountaineers? They lead the Big 12 in total defense.
Talk about a bad matchup.
Besides all that, Kansas head coach Les Miles tested positive for the coronavirus and wasn’t able to attend practices this week. Whether or not Miles will be in Morgantown for game day is questionable.
After considering all this information, I find it very difficult not to pick WVU to win in a rout. The Mountaineers will win 41-13.
Now, for Marshall.
Although Louisiana Tech has a 3-1 record, the Bulldogs haven’t been the least bit impressive. First, Tech edged Southern Miss 31-30. Next, it was routed by BYU 45-14. Then last week Tech managed to defeat downtrodden UTEP 21-17 in an offensive performance veteran coach Skip Holtz labeled “the worst since I’ve been at Louisiana Tech.”
The Bulldogs are allowing 32.5 points and 418.3 yards of total offense per game. Tech also is giving up an average of 300.3 passing yards. On offense, the Bulldogs are rushing for only 127.5 yards per game.
Considering Marshall’s ultra-aggressive defense is permitting an average of only 89.0 yards rushing … well, do the math.
To be honest, there’s only one factor that Louisiana Tech has in its favor. Although this is the seventh year the Bulldogs have been a member of Conference USA, this will be Marshall’s first appearance for a football game in Ruston.
And yes, that takes veteran MU coach Doc Holliday a little out of his comfort zone.
“I’ve never been to Louisiana Tech,” said Holliday. “Never been to that stadium. Played them several times, but haven’t had the opportunity to be there.”
A second consecutive road trip and all the COVID protocols it entails seemed to bother Holliday even more.
“With everything going on right now,” he said, “the road trips are becoming even more complicated. It’s tough to travel under these conditions right now.
“Our kids have to do a great job this week, as far as the way we travel and attack the visiting hotel and all the above. Leadership is very important when you go on the road.”
That’s where guys like star running back Brenden Knox take center stage.
“Never having been there can come into play,” said Knox. “But if you look at what you’re there for, if you treat it as a business trip and just focus on exactly what you’re trying to get done … no, I don’t think it will bother us.”
Knox is absolutely correct.
That’s why Marshall will win 31-10.
Season record: 5-1