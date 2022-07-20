Nobody overlooks Micah Handlogten.
Not on the street. Not in the classroom. And, perhaps, most of all, not in the gym.
Handlogten stands out wherever he is.
That’s because he stands 7-foot-1.
Yet, the Marshall University men’s basketball recruit isn’t a typical 7-footer. Not by any stretch or tape measure of the situation.
Instead, Handlogten is stunningly agile and athletic despite his height. Yes, he’s a 7-footer. But he doesn’t play like a 7-footer.
Handlogten is much more comfortable facing the basket, whether he’s shooting a 12-footer or a 3-pointer. Perhaps, that’s because of his surprising mobility.
Ever seen a 7-foot-1 deer?
That’s what Handlogten runs like.
If all this sounds rather surprising, get in line right behind veteran Marshall basketball head coach Danny D’Antoni.
“He’s a lot better than I expected him to be,” mused D’Antoni during a workout on Tuesday in the Marshall Recreation Center.
That sentiment is the consensus.
Does Handlogten still need to gain weight? Of course he does. But is he ever going to be a true post player such as former Herd great J.R. VanHoose? No.
Handlogten’s stock in trade is the amazing mobility he possesses to go with his 7-foot-1 length. I mean, how many people are going to block his jump shot?
That’s a rhetorical question, by the way.
Speaking of his jump shot, Handlogten’s stroke actually is pretty darned good. He is a natural jump-shooter, possessing a nice touch.
Now, for the tough question. Namely, what is Marshall going to do with Handlogten in 2022-23?
Redshirt him.
That is the only reasonable, sensible solution. With the roster crowded with 6-8 sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen, 6-9 sophomore Aymeric Toussaint, 6-9 sophomore Chase McKey and 7-0 junior Goran Miladinovic, the Herd’s post positions are pretty darned crowded.
So, although Handlogten is a lot more ready to play than anybody expected — and, yes, it shows and is obvious during workouts — it still will be in his and Marshall’s best interests to spend the 2022-23 season as a redshirt.
Just remember his potential is as tall as Handlogten is.
JUMPING AHEAD: Remember Chase McKey’s jump shot from last season? Probably not. But if so, it’s a painful memory. That’s why it was so refreshing to watch McKey shoot jumpers during MU’s workouts.
His shot is at least 100 percent improved — maybe more. It was a very pleasant surprise to watch McKey make 3-pointers with his new and improved, fundamentally solid jump shot.
McKey obviously put in a lot of off-season work. Perhaps, that’s why he actually looked thinner than his listed 210 pounds.
COMING SOON: The gang is not all here. New point guard Kamdyn Curfman, 3-point shooter deluxe Marko Sarenac and 7-foot center Goran Miladinovic will join the rest of the Thundering Herd next week.
YOUNGISH HERD: And, finally, D’Antoni and new assistant coach Adam Williams took off for Chicago to watch some potential recruits.
There’s just one problem.
No room in the inn.
Star small forward Taevion Kinsey is the Herd’s lone senior. Everybody else returns.
Don’t be surprised if this becomes an ongoing situation during the 2022-23 season.