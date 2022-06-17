The Marshall University athletic department is getting quite the face-lift.
Jeff O’Malley as Chief of Staff and Associate Director of Athletics?
Gone.
David Steele as Associate Director with primary responsibilities of overall administration of financial affairs with the athletic department?
Gone.
That’s 47 years of athletic department experience that just walked out the door of the Shewey Building. And, yes, that’s a little scary.
It’s going to be very difficult to replace O’Malley. For 20 years, he has served in his dual roles besides being the liaison Marshall’s general counsel.
He also was the over-seer of MU’s men's basketball, men's soccer, men's golf and baseball, as well as the department's academics and compliance offices.
Then, in July 2021, he was named Interim AD for Marshall athletics for eight months, while also being tabbed as the NCAA's Secretary-Rules Editor for Men's Basketball. That came on the heels of the Thundering Herd's men's soccer team (for which he serves as sports administrator) winning the 2020 College Cup, which was also Conference USA's first team title.
During his tenure as Interim AD, O’Malley successfully guided conference realignment and negotiated Marshall's move to the Sun Belt Conference.
So, in the short term, O’Malley is irreplaceable.
Yet, nobody can blame him for leaving. O’Malley was a finalist for MU’s athletic director position, but wasn’t selected. So, what was he supposed to do – stay another 20 years?
No.
Instead, O’Malley chose to move on as he should have. He accepted the athletic director position at Lamar University in Texas and, now, he will be running his own show. Besides, sources indicate O’Malley was not going to be retained as Chief of Staff under new athletic director Christian Spears.
So, it was time for him to leave, whether we like or not. And many of us don’t. O’Malley is a good man who served Marshall extremely well.
He will be missed.
The same applies to Steele, who has handled the finances in the athletic department for 27 years. But, now, Steele has chosen to set down and teach.
Steele also stepped in as interim athletic director on at least one occasion and performed his duties exactly like everyone would expect – to perfection.
These are two exceptional men, who won’t be replaced anytime soon – if ever.
We will miss them.
I will miss them.
n Remember when the renovation of Gullickson Hall was attached to the construction of a new baseball field at Marshall?
I do.
Air conditioning was going to be installed in Gullickson as well as a new floor. Besides that, head coach Danny D’Antoni planned on moving the entire men’s basketball program to Gullickson.
That meant coaches offices and locker rooms would be in Gullickson.
In the meantime, that would free up the Henderson Center floor for MU’s women’s basketball team and women’s soccer practices.
It was a win-win.
But not anymore. Both those projects – priced at $400,000 for the gym floor and $1.4 million for the HVAC – have been removed from the Capital Expenditures Project list.
Is it really progress when one step is taken forward followed by another going backwards?
It’s called priorities.
