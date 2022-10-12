Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221013 mu football 01.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall running back Khalan Laborn (8) celebrates a touchdown with teammates as the Herd takes on Louisiana Wednesday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- At first, Marshall University’s blackout looked like it needed to be blacklisted.

Just look at the numbers in black and white.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

Tags