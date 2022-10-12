HUNTINGTON -- At first, Marshall University’s blackout looked like it needed to be blacklisted.
Just look at the numbers in black and white.
The Thundering Herd managed two first downs in the first quarter. That’s all ... two.
Passing yardage? It wasn’t much better. MU quarterback Henry Colombi completed 4 of 5 passes, but for only 12 yards.
Rushing?
The Herd gained only 21 yards on eight carries. That’s 2.6 yards per attempt.
So, does it come as any surprise that Marshall was 0 for 3 on third-down conversions? Uh, no.
As a result, it wasn’t exactly a shock that Louisiana led 3-0 after one quarter. I’m just giving it to you in black and white, folks.
The good news is the second quarter was at least a little more colorful. But how could it not be? There was nothing a box of crayons and some doodling on an offensive coordinator’s call sheet that couldn’t make this game more colorful.
Thank goodness that happened.
Well, at least a little.
In the second quarter, Marshall got untracked to the tune of 120 yards total offense. Besides that, the Herd defense was holding Louisiana’s offense to a measly 30 yards.
Better yet, Marshall’s defensive front limited the Ragin’ Cajuns’ ground attack -- use those words loosely, please -- to a mere 11 yards. That’s right, only 11.
Meanwhile, MU’s Colombi was completing 4 of 5 passes for 59 yards before getting decked and laying face-down on the turf on the next-to-last play of the first half.
Considering this wasn’t the first or second or even third time the senior quarterback has been face-planted during MU’s five and a half games, the crowd didn’t exactly hold its collective breath.
The Herd faithful figured Colombi would rise to the occasion and he did.
Marshall’s second-quarter dominance was so profound, the Herd accumulated six first downs to Louisiana’s one. That’s all, one.
So, it probably comes as little to no surprise that the time of possession in the second quarter favored Marshall by a lopsided margin of 10:47 to 4:13.
It sort of whetted the Herd faithful for the second half. But then it happened. The National Weather Service announced a lightning delay at 9:12 p.m. and the players, coaches and even the spectators all had to leave the confines of Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
With a lengthy rain and potential additional lightning in the forecast, nobody was sure when or if the game would resume. Anything seemed possible.
But then the National Weather Service reversed its course and allowed the players to return to Edwards Field at 9:40 p.m. to begin warming up for the second half.
At precisely 9:49 p.m. the second half began with MU’s Jayden Harrison returning the kickoff 34 yards. But guess what? The third quarter needed to be blacklisted just like the first period.
Louisiana outscored MU 10-0 in the third quarter. UL’s aerial attack had 98 yards passing compared to MU’s minus-3 yards. The Ragin’ Cajuns had 112 yards total offense to MU’s 19 yards.
Then, on the last play of the third quarter, UL’s Kenneth Almendares belted a career-long 52-yard field goal to give Louisiana a 16-7 lead.
Was there another quarter left? Yes. But this contest seemed to have game-set-match written all over it as the rain poured down on what was left of the crowd of 19,905.
Especially when Louisiana added yet another TD in the fourth quarter for a 23-7 lead.
So, as it turned out, the blackout left MU fans bummed out.