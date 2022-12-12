Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday.
Here are the yuletide opinions for this week.
- Thank you, Marshall and Southern Miss.
That’s what Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill needs to say to the Thundering Herd and Golden Eagles. Why? It’s because those two additions helped the Sun Belt Conference reach new heights in 2022.
Since Marshall got a bid to the Myrtle Beach Bowl and Southern Miss has a berth in the LendingTree Bowl, it means the Sun Belt had a record-setting seven football programs get bowl bids.
The list includes Troy, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, South Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia Southern and Southern Miss.
Even better, the number should grow in future seasons when James Madison becomes bowl-eligible.
Make no mistake, the Sun Belt Conference is on the rise.
- Remember when major-college athletes were considered amateurs?
Not anymore.
Although they aren’t playing in professional leagues such as the NFL, NBA or Major League Baseball, college athletes certainly aren’t amateur athletes, either. All that changed with name, image and likeness legislation.
If there is any doubt about that just take a look at the Top Ten list of wage-earners in college football during the 2022 season.
No. 1: Bryce Young, Alabama, $3.2 million.
No. 2: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, $2.5 million.
No. 3: Caleb Williams, Southern Cal, $2.4 million.
No. 4: Spencer Rattler, South Carolina, $2.0 million.
No. 5: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, $1.7 million.
No. 6: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama, $1.6 million.
No. 7: Bijan Robinson, Texas, $1.6 million.
No. 8: Quinn Ewers, Texas, $1.5 million.
No. 9: Jordan Ellison, Southern Cal, $1.4 million.
No. 10: Kayshon Boutte, LSU, $1.4 million.
Rest in peace, amateurism.
- Do we really need an 11th FBS conference?
Not really.
But it appears another Group of Five league is on the horizon. It seems the remaining football members of the Atlantic Sun and Western Athletic Conference are combining to form a 10-member football-only conference, according to ESPN.
Who would be in this league?
So far, WAC members Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian, Utah Tech, Southern Utah and Tarleton State are onboard. Joining those five would be Atlantic Sun members Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Central Arkansas and North Alabama.
If anybody is counting at home, that’s just nine schools. Apparently, this consortium still is working on that 10th football program.
So, why is all this news? It’s because it has been more than 20 years since a new FBS conference was added, the most recent coming when the Mountain West arrived in 1999.
Do we need another one now?
Not really.
- What happens when Danny D’Antoni gets revved up?
Marshall men’s basketball fans better hold onto their seats because it’s going to be a wild ride. Case in point, D’Antoni’s postgame news conference after MU’s 69-60 win at Robert Morris on Saturday.
“We put the ‘Pittsburgh Sweep’ on them,” said D’Antoni, after the Herd had swept wins over Duquesne and Robert Morris in Pittsburgh last Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
“We put the Cleveland Browns on them,” continued D’Antoni. “We just swept ’em. Student body right. Remember when Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly played and they would run that pitch-sweep?
“That’s what we did.”
Well said, Danny.