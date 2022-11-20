Handing out grades for Marshall and WVU for their games Saturday:
Marshall 23, Georgia Southern 10
OFFENSE: A
MU piled up an impressive 529 yards of total offense, evenly split with 274 yards passing and 255 yards rushing. The Thundering Herd’s time of possession was a whopping 36:54 and the third-down efficiency was a very nice 10 of 19. QB Cam Fancher had his most effective outing, completing 17 of 32 passes for 274 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. And how about the surprise appearance of Rasheen Ali?
DEFENSE: B-
In a very uncharacteristic performance, MU’s defenders were gashed by Georgia Southern running back Jalen White to the tune of 143 yards rushing on only 13 carries for an alarming 11.0 yards per carry. That is unacceptable. But the pass defense was terrific, holding Kyle Vantrease to 22 of 39 passing for 205 yards and only one TD with one interception.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B-
Punter John McConnell dropped four punts inside the 20-yard line and place-kicker Rece Verhoff nailed a 36-yard field goal. The only shortcoming was Verhoff missed a PAT kick on MU’s first touchdown.
COACHING: B-
Why let the air out of the ball? Considering MU piled up 529 yards total offense, the Herd should have beaten the Eagles far worse than the final score. This should have been a signature win, but instead MU scored only three points in the entire second half.
OVERALL: B+
If the Herd would have scored a couple of TDs in the second half this would have been an A+ performance.
Kansas State 48, WVU 31
OFFENSE: B
Garrett Greene showed he’s a major-college quarterback in his first collegiate start. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 204 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. He also caught a pass for 12 yards and rushed 12 times for 17 yards and a TD. But the real star of the show was multi-talented wide receiver Sam James. He caught three passes -- all touchdowns -- for 102 yards and even had 25 YAC yards (yards after catch).
DEFENSE: D
K-State pretty much did whatever it wanted whenever it wanted. With the exception of running the ball. Surprisingly enough, star running back Deuce Vaughn was held to only 67 yards on 22 carries for only 3.0 yards per attempt. That was truly surprising. But wideout Malik Knowles caught six passes for 111 yards and a TD along with five first-down catches in seven targets. The real dagger was the Wildcats were 9 of 14 on third-down conversions. Oh, and here’s another ugly statistic: Although QB Will Howard threw 27 passes, WVU had only one sack.
SPECIAL TEAMS: D
That’s “D” as in disaster. Punter Oliver Straw was his usual effective self, but place-kicker Casey Legg appeared to have a meltdown. He missed two PAT kicks -- his first misses of the season -- and also missed on a 44-yard field goal attempt.
COACHING: B
Neal Brown let it all hang out, going for it four times on fourth down and succeeding twice. Starting Greene at quarterback also was a good move. But Brown was hamstrung to an extent by the lack of a running attack.
OVERALL: C
The Mountaineers played K-State much tougher than expected and even held the Wildcats scoreless in the third quarter. But now, all that’s left is a meaningless game Saturday at Oklahoma State.