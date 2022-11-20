Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221113 mu football 23.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14) had his most effective outing against Georgia Southern.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

Handing out grades for Marshall and WVU for their games Saturday:

Marshall 23, Georgia Southern 10

Tags