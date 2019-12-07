It has taken some time for Iran Bennett to leave his footprint on Marshall University’s basketball program.
But there’s a reason for that.
It’s because the redshirt sophomore has unusually small feet for a guy standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 295 pounds.
How small?
“I wear a size 15 shoe,” said Bennett.
That doesn’t sound small to us, but basketball players — especially big men — are famous for their huge feet.
For example, NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Lanier wore size 22 sneakers. The Lopez brothers — Brooks and Robin — both wore 20s. Then there’s Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard, who wear size 18.
Bennett’s basketball shoes don’t begin to lace up with them.
“Yeah, I’ve got small feet,” said the native of Durham, North Carolina. “Darius [Marshall junior forward Darius George] wears a size 16 and he’s littler than me [6-7, 215 pounds]. So, yeah, I’ve got small feet for my size.”
Indeed, he does.
But the intriguing part of this shoe saga is Bennett’s small feet actually have made him very nimble and agile for all his bulkiness. He is shockingly light on his feet.
Just watch him.
Bennett will post on the left block, then make a stunningly quick spin move around the defender, leaving him flat-footed. Then there’s his favorite finesse move where Bennett goes up-and-under and then flashes under the basket, popping up on the other side of the rim for a layup.
Bennett smiled from ear to ear just hearing a description of his favorite move.
“It comes from having small feet,” he said. “And we work with [MU assistant] Coach [Mark] Cline every day on these moves in practice, getting repetitions. It’s both of those — my small feet and working at it.
“But my whole life, I’ve had pretty good feet and I’ve been nimble. I’ve always been able to move a little bit.”
He moves a lot for a guy his size. And no matter how much videotape they watch, defenders never seem to be ready for it.
“It surprises a lot of people,” said Bennett with a smile. “One of Florida’s players told me, ‘You’re a load down here, brother. You’re good.’ I told him I appreciated that.”
Considering the circumstances, Marshall’s 73-67 loss at the University of Florida has been Bennett’s best game.
Besides the big sophomore scoring 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the floor, grabbing six rebounds and blocking a shot in 31 minutes of playing time, his defense was superb. Bennett guarded Florida’s best player, 6-10, 241-pound graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr.
Well, guess what?
Bennett limited Blackshear to 10 points on 3-for-6 shooting, held him to only four rebounds and fouled him out. Blackshear was averaging 13.3 points and 9.6 rebounds.
That’s how much Bennett has been improving.
In his last five games, Bennett has averaged 13.0 points and 6.8 rebounds, blocked six shots and shot .547 from the floor while averaging 23 minutes of playing time.
Now, if he can just stay healthy.
Although Bennett made the trip to Toledo for Marshall’s game against the Rockets at 2 p.m. Sunday, the fact that Bennett had to have fluid drained from his right knee on Friday could affect his playing status.
In the meantime, it all comes down to Bennett simply needing to continue making small steps of progress.
Small steps. Small steps. Small steps.
Iran Bennett can’t take any other kind.