Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
It’s raining so many opinions this is starting to feel like Seattle, West Virginia.
n It doesn’t add up.
It just doesn’t.
Eight Marshall University football players were selected for first-team honors on Conference USA’s all-league team. The Thundering Herd had more first-team honorees than any of the other 13 C-USA football programs.
The voting?
It was done by the league’s head coaches.
Marshall’s selections included sophomore running Brenden Knox, senior center Levi Brown, senior defensive tackle Channing Hames, junior linebacker Tavante Beckett, senior cornerback Chris Jackson, senior place-kicker Justin Rohrwasser, redshirt freshman punt-returner Talik Keaton and senior long-snapper Matt Beardall.
Besides those honors, Knox also was selected as Conference USA’s Most Valuable Player and Rohrwasser was honored as Special Teams Player of the Year.
It was the most first-team selections from any C-USA program since Marshall had 10 honorees in 2014 when the Thundering Herd won both East Division and Conference USA championships with a 13-1 record.
And, yes, that’s the part that doesn’t add up.
The 13 Conference USA head coaches who voted on the all-league team obviously believed Marshall possessed more talent than any other school in the league.
Yet, did Marshall win any championships?
No.
Unlike 2014, the Thundering Herd didn’t even reach the 2019 East Division championship game, much less the Conference USA title game, finishing with an 8-4 record.
Yet, the honors still came.
How intriguing.
Not to mention, perplexing.
Marshall’s results simply didn’t equal the accolades. And it isn’t supposed to be that way. The team with the most talent is supposed to have something more to show for it than individual honors.
There are supposed to be championships. But there weren’t any for Marshall’s 2019 football team.
There should have been.
The Conference USA all-conference team proves that.
n Shannon Lewis doesn’t duck any punches.
The St. Joseph athletic director and ultra-successful girls basketball head coach proved that last week with his reaction to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s new four-tiered reclassification experiment with prep basketball.
In St. Joe’s case, the perennial Class A powerhouse will move up to Class AA. That led to Lewis’ reaction.
“I’m fine with it,” said Lewis. “There’s a chance you’ll be allowed to move up and we’ll take that into consideration and look for the next two years at possibly moving up to AAA on the girls’ side.”
Call it moxie. Call it chutzpah. Call it whatever you want.
I, for one, applaud Lewis’ confident attitude.
n OK, how many people noticed who won Conference USA’s football Coach of the Year honors?
Anybody who didn’t shouldn’t feel bad because it did fly pretty much under the radar. So, imagine my surprise when I looked it up and discovered Western Kentucky first-year head coach Tyson Helton captured the award.
My surprise centers mostly around the fact of who didn’t win it.
Namely, Lane Kiffin.
Despite coaching Florida Atlantic to a 10-3 record and the Conference USA championship, Kiffin didn’t win the award. Despite defeating Western Kentucky, 35-24, during regular-season play in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Kiffin lost out to Helton, who coached the Hilltoppers to an 8-4 record.
In case anybody forgot, Marshall also defeated Helton and Western Kentucky, 26-23, on Rohrwasser’s clutch field goal in the final seconds.
As for Kiffin?
He’s at Ole Miss now and won’t miss C-USA a bit.