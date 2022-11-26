HUNTINGTON — What a topsy-turvy season.
Just think about it.
Marshall University started out the 2022 campaign with an absolute drubbing of sacrificial FCS lamb Norfolk State, winning 55-3. But even that blowout didn’t prepare Thundering Herd fans for what happened next.
Oh sure, everybody dreamed of beating Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. But not when they were awake. Yet, quicker than a Herd fan could say, “Pinch me, I must be dreaming,” the seemingly impossible happened.
Yes, Marshall stunned the Irish, defeating Notre Dame 26-21 in a victory that would be measured on the football world’s Richter Scale. As improbable as it appeared, it actually happened.
Dreams really do come true.
At least, that’s what Marshall fans believed until the high-riding Herd arrived in Bowling Green, Ohio. That’s when those wonderful dreams turned into a nightmare. As improbable as it seemed, the winless Falcons defeated the Herd 34-31 in overtime.
How could that happen?
That is what every Marshall fan wondered. As scenarios go, this was a trip from the ridiculous to the sublime. And then it got worse.
In Marshall’s very first Sun Belt Conference game at Troy, the Trojans manhandled the Herd during a 16-7 victory over MU.
Two losses later, the victory over Notre Dame seemed like a dream.
Thank goodness for another respite from FBS competition. This time the sacrificial FCS foe was Gardner-Webb, which donated a 28-7 victory to the Herd.
But that supplied little solace when another Sun Belt opponent, Louisiana, dealt Marshall a 23-13 loss in Joan C. Edwards Stadium, of all places.
With only one FBS win compared to three FBS losses, the win over Notre Dame seemed like a far, far away, fanciful dream.
That’s when Marshall finally got the break it so desperately needed. Two days before the Herd was scheduled to play at James Madison, the Dukes’ star quarterback, Todd Centeio, got hurt in practice and couldn’t play. That opened the door for MU to win 26-12.
That was a step in the right direction. But it didn’t stop Sun Belt kingpin Coastal Carolina from rolling up a devastating 21-0 lead after only one quarter. That was the bad news. The good news was MU outscored the Chanticleers 13-3 during the rest of the game.
That rally flipped a switch for the Herd. It was so significant, in fact, Marshall went on an improbable three-game winning streak.
First, the Herd defeated Old Dominion 12-0 during an exceedingly dull game of nothing but field goals.
But next came a significant victory over longtime arch-rival Appalachian State, 28-21. That was a huge momentum builder that led Marshall to an overwhelming 23-10 victory over Georgia Southern.
And just like that the 1-3 start in FBS games had become a very distant memory. That’s because Marshall’s record had improved to 7-4 going into a seemingly easy finale against Georgia State and its 4-7 record.
But not so fast.
The Panthers had nothing to lose and played like it. Quarterback Darren Grainger lit up the Herd’s secondary, completing 19 of 26 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown. Grainger’s willing accomplice was wide receiver Jamari Thrash, who had nine receptions for 155 yards and a TD.
But MU got two key TDs in the fourth quarter to win 28-23. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a victory.
“It was the prettiest ugliest win we’ve ever had,” said MU head coach Charles Huff.
Indeed.
And it’s all because of the victory over Notre Dame. All the wins, all the losses, all the exhilaration and all the disappointment are a product of that euphoric win.
Thanks, Irish.