Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n Surprised that Marshall University’s softball program didn’t get a bid to the NCAA Tournament?
Don’t be.
The word on the street was that the Herd had to win the Sun Belt Tournament to gain a bid.
Surprised that Texas State got a bid to the NCAA Tournament instead of Marshall?
Do be.
But only at first glance. Do a little research on MU’s schedule compared to Texas State’s slate and a few key factors jump off the page.
For example, Texas State played games against 11 Power Five (for lack of a better term) opponents. The Bobcats defeated Alabama, 3-1, on the road; beat Texas, 5-4, in nine innings on the road; and defeated Kansas.
But Texas State also lost a pair of games to Wisconsin, Baylor and Texas Tech, while losing single game to Texas and Texas A&M.
Now, let’s take a look at MU’s schedule vs. marquee opponents. The Herd lost to Alabama, 3-1, and defeated Virginia Tech, 2-1 – both at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.
That’s it. That’s all.
There’s no comparison in strength of schedule. That’s why the Bobcats received the Sun Belt’s only at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, instead of MU.
Was there any comparison in wins and losses. Nope. MU had an impressive 45-10 record compared to Texas State’s 34-23. That’s a 13-loss differential.
And, again, strength of schedule was the differential.
While the Bobcats were playing 11 Power Five opponents, MU was beating Cleveland State, 9-1 in six innings and 9-1 in five innings. The Herd beat Rider, 7-0; Bellarmine, 17-2 in six innings; and Northern Kentucky, 13-1 in five innings.
Then, there were wins over Morgan State, 11-0 in five innings; Princeton, 10-2 in six innings; and Morehead State, 9-1 in six innings and 9-1 in five innings.
Those “gimme” games don’t get a team to the NCAA Tournament.
And just to make matters worse – not to mention more conclusive – Texas State beat MU, 3-0, and 9-1 (in six innings) at “The Dot.”
That’s game, set, match.
It also paints a very clear picture of what Marshall’s softball scheduling needs to look like in the very near future. It’s called upgrades, upgrades and more upgrades.
Now, that being said, does it diminish MU’s wondrous softball season? Only a little. It was still fun. It was still uplifting. It was still memorable.
The trick is to keep it that way, but to add a much more impressive list of opponents.
When that happens, MU fans will be watching the Herd in the NCAA Tournament again.
n The Sun Belt softball tournament was very poorly umpired.
There, I said it.
The umpires were clearly lacking in decisiveness. Even for what should have been routine calls, they would disappear under the grandstand to consult the videotape.
That’s weak.
And just to top it off, the home plate umpire made a horrendous call that ended MU’s sixth-inning rally. It all started when Lauren Love singled with one out. Erica Holt came in to pinch-run. She advanced to second base on Sydney Bickel’s ground-out. Next, Autumn Owen walked.
That sent clean-up hitter Grace Cheleman to the plate. A hit could tie the game. But, then, it happened. On a 2-2 count to the left-handed hitting Cheleman, the pitch clearly was above her waist as it crossed the plate. But since the pitch was a sinker, it looked like a strike in the catcher’s mitt.
Much to Cheleman’s outrage, the home plate umpire called the pitch where it was caught instead of where it crossed the plate.
It might have been a game-deciding call.
We’ll never know.