The stage was set.
Marshall University’s football program is poised to conclude its long-term membership in Conference USA and make the upward move of joining the Sun Belt Conference as soon as the dust from all the litigation settles.
Besides that encouraging development, there’s also the matter of bringing in a new quarterback to replace departed two-year starter Grant Wells.
The new signal-caller is Henry Colombi, 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior, who transferred to MU from Texas Tech. Colombi is an adept thrower and runner. On Oct. 24, 2021, Colombi led Tech to a 34-27 win over West Virginia University by throwing for 169 yards and a touchdown and also running for a TD.
This is exciting news, huh?
It’s a great time to be a Thundering Herd fan with spring football practice beginning on Monday, right?
Not so fast.
The bloom has come off the rose.
As it turns out, Colombi is not going to participate in Marshall’s spring football practice as he finishes his course load at Texas Tech, which is also why he wasn't part of the Herd's February signing class.
“He won’t be able to practice this spring,” said MU second-year head coach Charles Huff, “but will be here.”
Besides that disappointing news, it also has been announced that all spring practices will be conducted in the Indoor Practice Facility and will be closed to the public.
Doesn’t give Marshall’s fans much to be excited about, does it?
That’s the unfortunate part. This is a prime opportunity to turn the page on C-USA and open a new, exciting chapter of competing in the Sun Belt that should energize and reignite the passion of Marshall’s fan base.
It was a perfect storm.
But now it’s little more than a drizzle. What are the fans supposed to get excited about? Not having the chance to get acquainted with Colombi? Not being allowed to watch spring practice?
That’s as thrilling as watching the old artificial turf in Joan C. Edwards Stadium grow.
So, besides missing a great opportunity to build momentum toward joining the Sun Belt, Marshall also isn’t going to be able to hold the annual spring game in “The Joan.”
Where will it be held?
Good question.
Don’t be surprised if the game is played in Marshall’s Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex. The facility has held as many as 3,033 spectators for MU’s 2-2 tie against fourth-ranked West Virginia University on Sept. 17, 2021.
Meanwhile, there’s another question on the horizon. Since Colombi isn’t going to participate, who will play quarterback for MU during spring drills?
The only quarterback on the roster who has thrown a collegiate pass is redshirt freshman Cam Fancher. The 6-1, 195-pound left-hander was 3 for 6 for 46 yards passing in 2021, while rushing for 18 yards on five carries.
Otherwise, the quarterbacks on the MU roster include Cade Cunningham, Chase Harrison, Seth Smith, Peter Zamora and Ty Tarpley.
Feel like breaking into “thunder claps” yet?
I didn’t think so.
So now, instead of building momentum, Marshall has built indifference. It shouldn’t have been that way.
Taking fans for granted is never a good idea.