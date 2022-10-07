Everybody thought Micah Handlogten was a project.
Sure, the long drink of water stood 7-foot-1, but he also tipped the scales at only 210 pounds.
That’s why the expectations were for Handlogten to redshirt during the 2022-23 season, play sparingly in 2023-24 and then be ready to play some in 2024-25.
The future wasn’t now for Micah.
That’s what Marshall University’s veteran head coach Danny D’Antoni thought. That’s what his staff thought. That’s what everyone thought.
Except for one person.
Handlogten.
Sure, the 7-footer is stunningly agile and quick for his height. I’ve never seen a 7-footer who was as quick-footed and nimble. And yes, he can really shoot, even from 3-point range.
Yet he was so thin Handlogten had “project” written all over him.
But then Micah began to change. It was very subtle, and over the course of a few months, he began to gain weight.
And now?
“He weighs 230 pounds,” said D’Antoni. “He’s put on 20 pounds since he’s been here.”
Granted, Handlogten had plenty of room to add weight. It’s just that nobody expected it so quickly. They didn’t expect this next news, either.
Handlogten is now Marshall’s starting center.
"He can handle the ball,” said D’Antoni. “He's got a nice little shot. And, again, he can handle the ball and he makes good decisions. He's going to get stronger as he plays. His legs will get stronger. He can run, though. He has the speed to run at the pace we play.
"Great hands. And smart. He's going to get better and better. He will come on real fast, I think.
"He doesn't hurt you. That’s the biggest thing. If he's on the floor and he's not really making shots, he's still not hurting you. He's always playing pretty solid basketball. He's got a little bummed up ankle right now. It's a little weak.”
But it hasn’t stopped Handlogten, which is pretty impressive considering how much he has improved. In fact, his progress from this summer has been truly amazing.
It verges on “Un-Herd of.”
"He's gained weight,” said D’Antoni. “He's getting more confident every day. He's going to get better and better. He'll come real fast.
"I'm proud of him. He works hard. These young guys work hard. We've got one senior [Taevion Kinsey] and that's it. We're going to grow a lot, that's what I'm saying.”
So is Handlogten. He’s listed at 7-1, but Micah actually is closer to 7-2. Considering he doesn’t celebrate his 19th birthday until December, Handlogten probably hasn’t stopped growing.
“He's affecting the lane regardless,” said D’Antoni. “He's a great teammate and has a great personality. He can run the floor. And he'll open it up for our shooters and drivers because he'll get down in there. And he'll get a lot of putbacks off of their drives and shots."
Yet MU fans still will be surprised when they find out Handlogten is starting at center.
"I know,” said D’Antoni with a grin. “When you surprise people you become a genius."
I'm not so sure about the genius part, but Micah Handlogten sure is making D'Antoni look pretty darned smart.