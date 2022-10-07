Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221009 mu basketball 11.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall's Micah Handlogten puts up a shot as Herd men’s basketball practice takes place on Wednesday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

Everybody thought Micah Handlogten was a project.

Sure, the long drink of water stood 7-foot-1, but he also tipped the scales at only 210 pounds.

Tags